Jose Valenzuela Ready To Put On A Show | Zuffa Boxing 02

Jose “Rayo” Valenzuela knows what it takes to reach world champion status already. Now he wants to get back to the summit, with a legion of new fans backing him all the way.
Valenzuela captured the WBA super lightweight world title with a split-decision win over Isaac Cruz back in August 2024, but his title reign at 140 pounds lasted just one fight as he was edged out on the scorecards by Gary Antuanne Russell last January. Now, after taking a year away, he’s ready to return as he bids to work his way back to title contention in a new promotion and a new weight class.
Valenzuela has signed with Zuffa Boxing, where he’ll compete in the 135-pound lightweight division, and he’s excited to take his career in a new direction in an organization that can give him exactly what he wants – guaranteed, regular fights.
“I just want to fight and not worry about anything,” he explained
“I’m gonna be fighting three times a year. I'm getting paid good, and that's really all that matters to me. And just be the best version of me I can be.”
The chance to compete on Paramount+ in front of a global audience was also a big pull for Valenzuela, who harbors dreams of being a world-renowned talent inside the ring.
“It's good, man. I think that if I want to be known worldwide, what better way to do it than fight three times a year on Paramount+,“ he said.
“It’s a global stage, kicking off with Zuffa (Boxing) on the second event. I think it's a great opportunity for me – and to be the headliner, it's a great start.”
Since embarking on his professional career as a 19-year-old back in 2018, Valenzuela has compiled a 14-3 record, with nine knockouts to his name. Now the Seattle-based Mexican sees the chance to fight under the Zuffa Boxing banner as the opportunity to take his career to the next level by putting on fan-friendly fights.
When asked about his hopes for this new chapter in his career, he said he wanted the fans to “just get to know who I am inside of the ring and outside of the ring.”
“I'll start on Sunday (by) putting on a hell of a show. It's what I do,” he stated.
“None of my fights have ever been boring or slow. Win, lose, or draw, they’re action-packed fights, so I'm just here to do that and put on a show.”
Valenzuela’s path into boxing came almost by accident. A youngster without direction, his father’s decision to use boxing as a means to harness a young Valenzuela’s energy eventually set him on a path to a career in combat sports.
“I just wasn't good at many things,” Valenzuela admitted.
“Growing up as a kid, I had too much energy. I couldn't really focus on one thing, or team sports, but one thing I always did was fight a lot.
“My dad was always kind of like, ‘I’m gonna take you to the gym one day and see…’ I was like, ‘Let’s go!’ And he finally did, man.
“Me growing up poor, and seeing my family struggle, my dad explained to me as a 10-year-old that you can get paid millions of dollars to fight. I was just blown away, and I couldn't believe and understand how I could fight and get paid, and not get in trouble for the first time. So then we jumped into it, I fell in love with the sport, and I wanted to do this for my family. And, you know, I'm still doing this for my family.”
Valenzuela’s career has taken him all the way to the top of the world at super lightweight, but his last outing saw him lose his title to Russell at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While losing the belt was a disappointment to him and his team, Valenzuela said that it taught him a valuable lesson about being his authentic self and focusing on his strengths.
“Even though it was a loss for me, I took it as great experience. I put on too much weight. I got big through my camp. I was walking around at 170 (with) big muscle. And, if you know me, that’s not me. I come from 135, I’m light, speedy. I just shedded all that extra s*** off and focused on staying sharp and working on my speed. So I will use that for this.”
That focus has paid off as he’s prepared to face Mexico’s Diego “Azabache” Torres in a 10-round lightweight matchup at Meta APEX this weekend. Now he’s back to his optimal weight class and ready to show his best self on fight night.
“It's just my style. It's who I am – fast, athletic, fast feet, fast hands. And it's gonna show on Sunday night.”
The 26-year-old loves the matchup, with his speed and finesse taking on the aggressive, front-foot approach of Torres, and said it should deliver an exciting, action-packed contest.
“Oh, he comes to fight. He comes to fight,” he said.
“He's a warrior. He leaves it all in the ring, and the best of me will come out.”
Valenzuela said their fighting styles will produce a thrilling bout, and said that he’ll emerge victorious via a “spectacular knockout”. That would give him the platform from which to build as he looks to eventually get his hands on another championship belt – this time the Zuffa Boxing belt.
“It would mean everything to me,” he said.
“To get the Zuffa belt and to get The Ring Magazine (belt) – that'd be a dream come true.”