Jose Valenzuela Ready To Put On A Show | Zuffa Boxing 02

“My dad was always kind of like, ‘I’m gonna take you to the gym one day and see…’ I was like, ‘Let’s go!’ And he finally did, man.

“Me growing up poor, and seeing my family struggle, my dad explained to me as a 10-year-old that you can get paid millions of dollars to fight. I was just blown away, and I couldn't believe and understand how I could fight and get paid, and not get in trouble for the first time. So then we jumped into it, I fell in love with the sport, and I wanted to do this for my family. And, you know, I'm still doing this for my family.”

Valenzuela’s career has taken him all the way to the top of the world at super lightweight, but his last outing saw him lose his title to Russell at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While losing the belt was a disappointment to him and his team, Valenzuela said that it taught him a valuable lesson about being his authentic self and focusing on his strengths.

“Even though it was a loss for me, I took it as great experience. I put on too much weight. I got big through my camp. I was walking around at 170 (with) big muscle. And, if you know me, that’s not me. I come from 135, I’m light, speedy. I just shedded all that extra s*** off and focused on staying sharp and working on my speed. So I will use that for this.”

That focus has paid off as he’s prepared to face Mexico’s Diego “Azabache” Torres in a 10-round lightweight matchup at Meta APEX this weekend. Now he’s back to his optimal weight class and ready to show his best self on fight night.