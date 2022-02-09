Jose Perez Recalls His Epic Night

He put ECW wrestlers to shame in The House That Heyman Built, he got to flex on UFC FIGHT PASS and he got to take away another undefeated fighter’s “0”. What a night it was for Jose Perez.

Jose Perez came into Cage Fury 105 a “pretty good B-side” to surefire UFC prospect Paul Capaldo. At 6-0, Capaldo was likely a win away from a UFC debut or a Dana White’s Contender Series slot.

Perez came in with an almost equally respectable record at 5-1, but not quite as much oomph.