Jose Miguel Delgado’s Arizona Essentials

Yuma-Born And Phoenix-Based Featherweight Jose Miguel Delgado Gives Some Of His Favorite Things About Living In The 48th State
By Zac Pacleb
• Sep. 9, 2026
Rising featherweight Jose Miguel Delgado proudly represents the state of Arizona. Born the youngest of seven kids in Yuma, Delgado soon moved to the Greater Phoenix Area to train at The MMA Lab with the likes of Benson Henderson, Jared Cannonier and their vast roster of UFC athletes.
Before he makes the leap into his first main event spotlight at Noche UFC in Glendale, Arizona, Delgado gave UFC.com some of his favorite places to go, eat and spend time in the state.
Ta Cabron Mexican Grill (Multiple locations in Phoenix)
Taco Boy’s (Multiple locations in Phoenix)
Taco San Pedro (Yuma, Arizona)
"When you're in Phoenix, you are welcome, Ron. It is one of the best taco shops out there. I love it so much, man. Growing up, they call me Gordo. They still call me go to the. I'm a fatty at heart. It's one of the best I go places."
"Taco Boys is also a classic out here."
"Let's double down the fattiness. Taco San Pedro was a staple growing up, and it's just it's so good and so good. You got to try it."
Jose Miguel Delgado trains at The MMA Lab in Glendale, Arizona, on August 24, 2026. (Photo by Zac Pacleb/Zuffa LLC)
"If you're going out for a hike because you got those tacos off, man, you got to. Camelback is phenomenal. And I personally love pasta and Tom some of the most beautiful hikes you can get. These Arizona sunsets are supremely essential. I was so grateful to live in this city with such beautiful skies."
Coffee
Cafecito (Yuma, Arizona)
A.T. Oasis (Phoenix, Arizona)
"If you're in Yuma, Arizona, my hometown, you got to go to Cafecito for not just great coffee, but the ambiance of that place is something special. And if you know the history behind it, even more so."
"We also got a Phoenix special, A.T. Oasis. You got to go out there. Abdul (and) Anisha, they're the loveliest people. So, shout out to them, and they got the best coffee in the game."