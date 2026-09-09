Jose Miguel Delgado’s Arizona Essentials

Before he makes the leap into his first main event spotlight at Noche UFC in Glendale, Arizona, Delgado gave UFC.com some of his favorite places to go, eat and spend time in the state.

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Food

Ta Cabron Mexican Grill (Multiple locations in Phoenix)

Taco Boy’s (Multiple locations in Phoenix)

Taco San Pedro (Yuma, Arizona)

"When you're in Phoenix, you are welcome, Ron. It is one of the best taco shops out there. I love it so much, man. Growing up, they call me Gordo. They still call me go to the. I'm a fatty at heart. It's one of the best I go places."

"Taco Boys is also a classic out here."

"Let's double down the fattiness. Taco San Pedro was a staple growing up, and it's just it's so good and so good. You got to try it."