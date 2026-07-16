Jose Miguel Delgado Wants To Build Something That Lasts

“I had to get back to just everything — I just went for full war-mode with the team,” Delgado told UFC.com. “I just feel so grateful that I got through that camp and I got through the camp healthy. I'm excited to see what lies on Saturday.”

Taking inspiration from the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Delgado said he is just trusting the work he put in over the last couple of months. That work, in theory, is what will keep him locked in for 15 minutes or less on July 18 and allow him to put together a career-best effort.

MORE OKC: Fighters On The Rise | Saturday's Fight By Fight Breakdown | Tommy McMillen Welcome To The Gun Show | Du Plessis: 'I Hate Being A Loser' | Alden Coria Deserves Your Attention

“It feels like a cauldron,” he said. “There’s a soup being stirred, and I'm just trying to give the whoever created the sauce as much ingredients as possible. So, through every workout, through every intention, through every rep, through every thought, through every amount of energy I give to that person, they're creating something. And the Saturday night, we're all going to find out.”

Every fighter wants to take the judges out of the equation, but Delgado makes good on that more than most. His decision over Fili was the first of his career, which most would take as a positive, but Delgado is more determined than ever to tally his eleventh professional finish.