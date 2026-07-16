Jose Miguel Delgado Wants To Build Something That Lasts

Jose Miguel Delgado’s UFC tenure is off to a bright start as the 28-year-old featherweight is 3-1 since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series two years ago.
His last win — a split decision over veteran mainstay Andre Fili — was a nice bounce-back after dropping a competitive decision to Nathaniel Wood in October, but Delgado walked away from that result unsatisfied with his performance. Not because the fight went to the cards but because he could feel his focus slipping throughout the fight, which he feels is out of character.
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To remedy that, Delgado said he “truly surrendered” to the process, opened up communication with everyone in his life, including his squad at the MMA Lab. The work, so far, has paid off, and he is feeling “so free” heading into his bout with Austin Bashi at UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman.
“I had to get back to just everything — I just went for full war-mode with the team,” Delgado told UFC.com. “I just feel so grateful that I got through that camp and I got through the camp healthy. I'm excited to see what lies on Saturday.”
Taking inspiration from the late basketball star Kobe Bryant, Delgado said he is just trusting the work he put in over the last couple of months. That work, in theory, is what will keep him locked in for 15 minutes or less on July 18 and allow him to put together a career-best effort.
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“It feels like a cauldron,” he said. “There’s a soup being stirred, and I'm just trying to give the whoever created the sauce as much ingredients as possible. So, through every workout, through every intention, through every rep, through every thought, through every amount of energy I give to that person, they're creating something. And the Saturday night, we're all going to find out.”
Every fighter wants to take the judges out of the equation, but Delgado makes good on that more than most. His decision over Fili was the first of his career, which most would take as a positive, but Delgado is more determined than ever to tally his eleventh professional finish.
He has a tall task, however, in Bashi. The American wrestling ace is 14-1 with the lone loss coming on the scorecards, but Delgado views that as even more reason for this performance to impress fans and critics alike. He expects Bashi to test his grappling, but he has a very clear picture he wants to paint come fight night.
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“(I’m) a violent motherf*****, man,” Delgado said. “That's just what it is, and I'm excited to showcase everything. This guy's going to want to obviously wrestle me, so let's grapple then. Fine. Now let's see. I got some shit to show you. I promise you, I got some stuff to show you on that aspect. And then on the feet, man, I've been working on some disgustingly vile things that I can't wait for them to come into fruition.”
Delgado has floated between hot prospect and flying a bit under the radar for those who follow the sport closely, something he acknowledges as a blessing but also ground to tread lightly so as to not let it go to his head. He feels his fight against Wood raised his stock despite the loss while the performance against Fili cooled that hype a bit despite the win.
In Oklahoma City, Delgado is of clear mind and intentions. He wants to make a statement, but then, he wants to continue rolling along and adding more chapters to his story.
“I want to go out there and prove that now like the fans that have rolled with me, there's a reason and there will continue to be reasons,” he said. “This is a long haul, the journey. This is years and years, man. I want forever like I want forever. I want legacy and I want forever.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.