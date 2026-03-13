Jose Miguel Delgado | Learn, Improve, Deliver

Don’t mistake Jose Miguel Delgado’s confidence for arrogance — his reaction to his first UFC defeat shows that his feet are firmly on the ground, and he plans to bounce back this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos.
Delgado is set to take on Andre Fili in a featherweight matchup on Saturday night at Meta APEX in Las Vegas, and the 27-year-old arrived for fight week full of energy and enthusiasm for the battle that lies ahead.
“Ah, man, I'm coming off a loss, so I'm hungry as ever,” he told UFC.com.
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“I want this so bad, you’ve got no idea. It feels like the moment I stepped out of the cage, I just wanted to return. I just wanted to be back in that cage. I just wanted to write those wrongs. And coming in here, I feel so grateful. I feel really calm, like really calm all week, just knowing that I put in all the work, I put everything into this, and I know that I will reap what I sow.”
Delgado’s last outing at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi saw him start fast against English veteran Nathaniel Wood before the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion turned the tide to earn the unanimous decision victory. It was Delgado’s first defeat in the UFC, and one that he has already taken key learnings from, as he explained.
“It’s kind of a funky one to watch, because I look at myself and I can see how upset I was the entire time,” he assessed. “I was in my head. I wanted to dominate, and I was doing well, I performed well. I got the knockdown. And then, shoutout to Nathaniel Wood, he's a tough guy. He bounced back, and he made it a really tough, competitive fight (and) won the fight.
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“I think I just was holding onto too much of wanting it to be like, ‘Oh, this is a dominant performance,’ wanting to do this. So when that started to slip, I could feel my frustration rise, and that can't happen in there. That was a big lesson learned. And just maintaining that clear headspace and focusing on the very next step, maintaining presence, was a big focal point for this one.”
After arriving in Abu Dhabi with grand plans to put on a show and deliver an entertaining, dominant victory, Delgado flew home with a mashed-up leg and a second career defeat on his record. To put it mildly, it wasn’t exactly how he mapped it out.
“Yeah, that journey was a rough one, man,“ he admitted.
“It would have been a lot sweeter coming off a victory, but it's all good. It's all good at the end of the day. I just know that I trust myself to utilize it all properly. I trust myself to take the lessons learned, and man, I learned a lot in that one.
“Don't get me wrong, those 16 hours on a plane when my leg was chewed up, it was, for sure, the most beat up I've been after a fight. I'm a little disillusioned in my belief most of the time. I was gonna say ’at times,’ (but it’s) most of the time! I think the world of myself, I think the world of my skillset. And yeah, I'm gonna prove that to be right.
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“But there's also times where, like, ‘Ah, no, you're actually beat up.’ You have to rest and recover. You can't just go back to training. I tried to rush it a little bit, but taking that time and really sitting down and reflecting and thinking about what I wanted the headlines to be for the next fight was really important, and I'm glad I gave myself that space.”
Having spent time processing his defeat to Wood, and identifying where he could have handled the contest better, Delgado has his attention firmly fixed on Fili, a veteran of 25 UFC bouts, who actually helped inspire Delgado to embark on his MMA journey as a youngster.
“I remember watching him fight Max Holloway (at UFC 172) when I was 14 years old and thinking like, ‘Ah, look at these kids. It’s cool. They’re 21, 22 (and) in the UFC. I would love to be in that position,’" he recalled.
“I got in a little later than I had plans for myself. But now I’m fighting a guy that I was like, ‘Oh man! Look!’ So it feels really full-circle. And, you know, to be in the UFC 13 years, it's not by accident. It means constant growth, constant evolution. So I'm excited.”
That constant growth and evolution applies to himself, too. He may be a little earlier in his career than Fili, but Delgado is constantly adding to his game by taking inspiration and techniques from some of the sport’s vets, including the man he’ll be facing this weekend.
“I steal from all these guys,” he admitted. “I’ve stolen from Andre Fili. I became a better fighter because of the Andre Filis, because of the Max Holloways, because of the last fight against Nathaniel Wood. I’m a student of this game, and I get to showcase that.”
Delgado will put the latest iteration of his MMA game on display for the world to see at Meta APEX on Saturday night, where he wants to deliver an emphatic victory to bounce back into the win column in spectacular fashion.
“For all that I previously said, and all the respect I have for Andre Fili, I still believe he makes the same mistakes he's made throughout his career,” said Delgado. “There's just certain pathways that, the 13 years of growth, it's given him a lot of experience, but it's also given his opponents, including myself, kind of a blueprint and pathways to beat him.
“Patience and pressure. Those are the two words that keep going off in my head when I'm resting my head at night, and I think those are really the key. I have a fun style. I fight the way I fight, and that's just from my soul, and it's going to be a fun, sweet, sick fight, there's just no way around it. But patience and pressure is what's going to lead this to be a phenomenal performance and really make my mark in this division.
“There's good ’45 fights in this division and on this card. I want mine to stand out. I want to steal the shine from everybody. I'm not the main event, but I want people to think I should have been.”
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But, regardless of his performance inside the Octagon, he’s keen to highlight the work that has helped get him to where he is in his career, and how he intends for that continued work to take him right to the top of the sport.
“If it's (a message for) somebody watching at home, I’d like them to know that this wasn't easy,” he explained. “I’m not the most athletic guy. I promise you that everything that I've got, skill-wise, everything that I got physicality-wise, it was earned. It was earned in sweat, it was earned in blood, and you damn sure better believe it was earned in tears."
“And that being said, for the rest of division, that skill was earned, that physicality is earned. I'm bad motherf***** in this game, and my bag is deep. I'm here to be a world champion; I'm here to be a pound-for-pound king; I'm here to take everything that I've ever dreamt of... to make that all a reality. That's what I want them to know.”
And when Delgado steps back into the Octagon, he’ll find himself back in his happy place, and he’ll be forever grateful to be able to do what he loves for a living.
“I do this because I love this,” he said.
“I enjoy this so much, and just really tapping into that, really just allowing myself to do everything with love – I love this. I love every aspect. I love getting exhausted. I love punches coming at me. I love the chaos. As cliche as it sounds, I love the calm before the storm. I love the storm. I love it all! So, just immense gratitude.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Vallejos, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 14, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.