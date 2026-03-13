Jose Miguel Delgado | Learn, Improve, Deliver

Delgado’s last outing at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi saw him start fast against English veteran Nathaniel Wood before the former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion turned the tide to earn the unanimous decision victory. It was Delgado’s first defeat in the UFC, and one that he has already taken key learnings from, as he explained.

“It’s kind of a funky one to watch, because I look at myself and I can see how upset I was the entire time,” he assessed. “I was in my head. I wanted to dominate, and I was doing well, I performed well. I got the knockdown. And then, shoutout to Nathaniel Wood, he's a tough guy. He bounced back, and he made it a really tough, competitive fight (and) won the fight.

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“I think I just was holding onto too much of wanting it to be like, ‘Oh, this is a dominant performance,’ wanting to do this. So when that started to slip, I could feel my frustration rise, and that can't happen in there. That was a big lesson learned. And just maintaining that clear headspace and focusing on the very next step, maintaining presence, was a big focal point for this one.”

After arriving in Abu Dhabi with grand plans to put on a show and deliver an entertaining, dominant victory, Delgado flew home with a mashed-up leg and a second career defeat on his record. To put it mildly, it wasn’t exactly how he mapped it out.

“Yeah, that journey was a rough one, man,“ he admitted.