Jose Miguel Delgado Is Ready To Level Up

Jose Miguel Delgado is ready to make the walk for his third UFC fight at UFC 321: Aspinall vs Gane in Abu Dhabi, where he plans on securing the biggest win of his career to date.
Arizona-native Delgado heads into this weekend on a 7-fight win streak with a 100 percent finish rate. On Saturday night he’ll take on former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion and 12-fight UFC veteran Nathaniel Wood in a bout that clearly has the 27-year-old fired up.
"We're facing the guy that we've known about for a long time," Delgado told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Abu Dhabi this week. "We're such fanatics of the game, such fanatics of the sport, and this is a guy that's been there for almost a decade in the UFC – that longevity is pretty impressive.
"So, to be able to face these guys that we've been watching for a long time is a very cool, kind of surreal feeling. And yeah, I love it, man. I love it. I feel grateful for every moment of it."
Delgado punched his ticket to the UFC roster with a second-round knockout of Ernie Juarez on Dana White’s Contender Series back in August 2024, and he’s fought like a man with an early dinner reservation ever since.
His UFC debut saw him return to the UFC APEX where he needed just two minutes 58 seconds to finish Connor Matthews via first-round TKO. That win earned him a spot on the fight card during the biggest week of the year, UFC International Fight Week, as he faced the undefeated knockout artist Hyder Amil at UFC 317. The matchup promised fireworks, but anyone late to their seat would have missed the action as Delgado dropped Amil with a perfectly-timed knee before applying the finishing touches with some follow-up ground strikes. The whole thing was done and dusted in just 26 seconds.
To be a part of that week and to have such a performance in his fight was something extra special for Delgado, who revealed how he was inspired by watching a certain heavyweight from his hometown become UFC heavyweight champion at UFC 121 a decade and a half ago.
“You always kind of reflect on these big moments,” he said. “You kind of reflect on the kernel, the start of the dream.
"I remember being, I don't know, maybe 10, 11, 12 years old, seeing Cain Velasquez fight Brock Lesnar. Cain's a Yuma boy, similar background, similar family history, so it's real easy to put yourself in that guy's shoes and kind of see yourself in that. And you see him make that walk in Anaheim.
"I just remember him walking now. It says (on the screen), ‘Born in Yuma, Arizona’. You see the crowd going absolutely insane, and I just remember vividly feeling like, 'Oh man! One day, one day, I want to feel whatever that feels like. I want to feel that.’
"So that was like the thought leading into International Fight Week. And then I step out and I look up (at the crowd), and I keep looking up because there's still more people to go. You know, you just keep looking up, and it's insane. It was everything I imagined and sweeter, man. It truly was."
That walkout, and the performance that followed, showed that Delgado had truly arrived on the sport’s biggest stage. Now he’s ready for his second successive numbered event as he prepares to face Wood – a fighter for whom he holds immense respect.
"That longevity that he's had in the UFC is impressive, and he's arguably 6-0 at featherweight, you know? He's got a controversial loss, but he's done very well for himself at featherweight,” he stated. "I think people look at him as undersized, but I think he makes up for it with just his grit, his determination, and then he's got a superb skill set.
"I think very highly of Nathaniel Wood. I always have. To beat him, you've got to be good, and I think I'm damn good, and then some. I love a challenge. I love adversity. Nathaniel Wood's a hell of a challenge, a hell of adversity. I'm ready for it."
The significant experience gap between the pair offers Delgado the chance to once again showcase his skills as he looks to prove that he’s ready to break out of the pack of prospects at 145 pounds and become a bona fide featherweight contender in 2026.
"This takes me out of the box of 'fun prospect' and cements me as a real problem for the division. This is what I truly want," he said.
"I want people to know I'm here to fight the best in the world. I'm here to beat the best in the world. I'm here to be the best in the world, and I want to showcase that. You have to be that to beat a guy like Nathaniel Wood. He's a very skilled guy, so that will cement me as a real problem."
Armed with the enthusiasm of a fighter whose best days are still very much ahead of him, Delgado can’t wait to show up and show out at Etihad Arena on Saturday where he plans on adding Wood’s name to his growing list of knockout victims.
"I'm gonna find that chin, man. I just am. I'm gonna find that s**t, and I'm gonna put him away. It's very simple,” he declared.
"There's a lot of games that are being played in there, moment by moment. And I can play them with anybody in the world. I don't know if anybody in the world could play them with me."