Jose Miguel Delgado Is Ready To Level Up

Arizona-native Delgado heads into this weekend on a 7-fight win streak with a 100 percent finish rate. On Saturday night he’ll take on former Cage Warriors bantamweight champion and 12-fight UFC veteran Nathaniel Wood in a bout that clearly has the 27-year-old fired up.

"We're facing the guy that we've known about for a long time," Delgado told UFC.com ahead of fight night in Abu Dhabi this week. "We're such fanatics of the game, such fanatics of the sport, and this is a guy that's been there for almost a decade in the UFC – that longevity is pretty impressive.

"So, to be able to face these guys that we've been watching for a long time is a very cool, kind of surreal feeling. And yeah, I love it, man. I love it. I feel grateful for every moment of it."