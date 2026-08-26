Jose Miguel Delgado | From Yuma, With Love

“I've been thinking about this main event since I was 10 years old,” Delgado told UFC.com. “I've been doing those reps in my head. I've been doing those reps physically for 18 years. I've put every ounce of myself, man. I've sacrificed so much, so much. There's no other road besides it. I'm going to give it everything I got, but it's already written.

“I see it so clearly. It is written in the stars. I'm going to knock out Jean Silva. I'm going to fight Alexander Volkanovski. I'm going to be the world champion. I'm going to defend that belt a lot. I'm going to be one of the best in the world.”

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For the last week or so, Delgado can best describe his life as a “tornado.” He was about a month off handing Austin Bashi his first professional loss with an impressive performance in Oklahoma City. It was the kind of fight that distinguished Delgado as a featherweight prospect to watch, and Delgado himself believed he would get a chance at a top-15 opponent sometime in November or December.

Then, Yair Rodriguez pulled out of his anticipated matchup with Silva, and the shot at changing the course of his career was presented to Delgado. To have that chance to headline his first UFC event about a three hours’ drive from where he grew up was nothing short of a “storybook.”