Jose Miguel Delgado | From Yuma, With Love

Jose Miguel Delgado was at a coffee shop watching tape on Jean Silva when he started to see the vision: he could see himself landing shots, punishing the Brazilian for his mistakes.
He imagined his family and girlfriend ringside. He could see the Octagon interview in front of his fellow Arizonans. He could see his life changing in ways he pictured happening for himself since he was a kid running around Yuma.
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Preparing for five rounds on short notice is a difficult task, one made even more so when considering the matchup is against a man in Silva many have tabbed as one fight away from a title shot.
But Delgado’s mind was made up. The opportunity was too great, the stars too well-aligned to pass up. He had to take the fight, and he was ready to take everything that came with it.
“I've been thinking about this main event since I was 10 years old,” Delgado told UFC.com. “I've been doing those reps in my head. I've been doing those reps physically for 18 years. I've put every ounce of myself, man. I've sacrificed so much, so much. There's no other road besides it. I'm going to give it everything I got, but it's already written.
“I see it so clearly. It is written in the stars. I'm going to knock out Jean Silva. I'm going to fight Alexander Volkanovski. I'm going to be the world champion. I'm going to defend that belt a lot. I'm going to be one of the best in the world.”
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For the last week or so, Delgado can best describe his life as a “tornado.” He was about a month off handing Austin Bashi his first professional loss with an impressive performance in Oklahoma City. It was the kind of fight that distinguished Delgado as a featherweight prospect to watch, and Delgado himself believed he would get a chance at a top-15 opponent sometime in November or December.
Then, Yair Rodriguez pulled out of his anticipated matchup with Silva, and the shot at changing the course of his career was presented to Delgado. To have that chance to headline his first UFC event about a three hours’ drive from where he grew up was nothing short of a “storybook.”
That drive in Delgado’s voice is one embedded in him from birth. His parents moved to Yuma from Mexico, where he said his father was pulled out of school at six years old to work and help his family and his mother grew up sleeping on dirt floors.
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Delgado, the youngest of seven children, understood the sacrifices his parents made to give him and his siblings a different life and was determined to repay them no matter how much work it took.
He also learned mixed martial arts was going to provide the path to that repayment. He liked watching boxing, but he loved the more “visceral” and “raw” nature of MMA, and the moment he stepped onto a mat, he fell in love with it.
He kept his aspirations under wraps, but when he graduated high school, he found himself at a crossroads. He could stay in Yuma and go to college, or he could take a chance and move to Phoenix with his sister and brother-in-law and pursue his dreams no matter how risky it felt; now, he hopes his story can encourage others like him.
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“I wasn't this cocky little kid about it,” Delgado said. “I was scared. The dream felt so fragile as a kid, man. It was so fragile, I didn't want it to break, so I would whisper, and I think that's kind of what a lot of kids feel like in those types of cities.
I want them to know that you can break through it like I broke through it… I remember being a kid, I remember seeing Cain Velasquez fight Brock Lesnar. That was f***ing huge. A Yuma kid fighting for a world title and winning world title and having one of the greatest legacies that heavyweight history has ever seen, that’s what I want to do in the featherweight division, and I want to inspire that next generation of kids.”
Launching himself into the thick of things at The MMA Lab in Glendale, Delgado started taking every class he could and staying until the staff essentially kicked him out of the gym each night, only to arrive the next day bright and early and ready to train.
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He eventually got a shot to train with the pros and started working with the stable of high-level fighters under the tutelage of John Crouch like Benson Henderson, Jared Cannonier and Mario Bautista.
Those days in the gym steeled him for a tenure in the Octagon filled with tough matchups after scoring his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024. In his debut, he faced then-undefeated Hyder Amil and promptly slept him in 26 seconds.
That put him opposite veteran Nathaniel Wood at UFC 321, a competitive fight Delgado ultimately lost, but lessons were learned and applied. He bounced back with a hard-fought split decision over the tenured Andre Fili in March 2026 before collecting his third UFC victory over Bashi.
That road is why Delgado carries belief into his fifth UFC appearance despite having three weeks to prepare for 25 minutes against a beast of a man with all but two of his 17 wins coming by stoppage.
Because it hasn’t been just three weeks. It’s been a lifetime. And Delgado’s lifetime is one that’ll have him ready to drink in the scenes as he walks to the Octagon on September 12 before putting his best foot forward and potentially changing his career in an instant.
“It hasn't been an easy road,” he said. “It never has been. It never has been for my life and my family. It hasn't been for me. I don't want the easy road. I want greatness, and I want everything that comes with greatness.
“I know that takes everything and I'm ready to give everything.”