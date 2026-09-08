Jose Miguel Delgado | Everything Has Built To This Moment

Few people are out here actively seeking an opportunity to share the Octagon with the 29-year-old Brazilian menace.

A member of the Dana White’s Contender Series Class of ’23, Silva has posted a 6-1 record through his first seven UFC starts, with his lone setback coming against two-time title challenger Diego Lopes in the main event of Noche UFC last year in San Antonio, Texas. He won each of his first five fights by stoppage, including a short-notice move up to lightweight where he battered Drew Dober in his own backyard, and after falling to Lopes, the Fighting Nerds standout returned in January to win a competitive fight with Top 10 mainstay Arnold Allen.

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But everything he’s shown so far, all the hesitation he induces in others, is precisely why Delgado has been so eager to share the Octagon with Silva this whole time.

“Because he’s violent m*****f***** and he’s mean; he’s a mean, mean bastard and I like that s***!” Delgado said. “I like that energy. I want to play with that energy. I’m not in here for easy fights. I’m not in here trying to pick and choose —I want the dirtiest, nastiest warriors of all time because I want to be that; I want to be the best amongst them, and this is an opportunity to do that... He’s good everywhere. It’s not like I’m picking him because he has all these holes — I think he’s good, but I’m ready to be better. I’m ready to be more violent, I’m ready to slice through the chaos against him, and I believe I can do that.”