Jose Johnson's Mission Is To Create Highlights

Four straight in WXC and the KO heard ‘round the world in LFA has Jose Johnson a finish away from The Show, and despite the enormity of tonight’s bout against Ronnie Lawrence on Dana White’s Contender Series, the only person Johnson is concerned with impressing is himself.

“To be honest, I’m not even concerned that Dana’s there,” Johnson said. “No disrespect to him, but the mission has always been the same. Especially after I fixed my psyche and I told myself, ‘You’re a highlight reel finisher.’ I honestly believe that anybody you put in front of me I’m going to put to sleep, so that’s the goal.”

In only four years of professional fighting, the 25-year-old has already seen his career dip, yet he managed to right the ship just in time to put on the show of his life in front of the most powerful man in MMA.

In the early years of his career, Johnson found himself fighting to stay sane and throwing strategy out the window.

