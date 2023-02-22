Jose Johnson: 'My Whole Life Has Been A Fight'

But that’s not where the story ends for the 27-year-old, who makes his Octagon debut against Garrett Armfield this Saturday.

“Now the hard work truly begins,” said Johnson. “Things really are getting rolling, and I can't just make it to the UFC. For some people that's cool for them. It's not for me. When I die, I want to die a legend. I want to be a household name and now the real work begins. So it's been work. I mean, it's been a little bit of play, as well. But it’s ultimately staying focused and staying the course.”

To some, it might be easy to take a deep breath and enjoy the moment when you finally hit your mark. For Johnson, that would be impossible, because it took too much struggle to get here, enough that it often made the Flint, Michigan native wonder if he would reach the UFC.