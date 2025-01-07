Jose Johnson Has Seen It All

But before Johnson looks forward, he’s reflecting on a 2024 he describes as “a learning experience,” but one that he made work for him by coaching as he recovered from his latest (and hopefully last) surgery.

“Honestly, what keeps me sharp is being a coach,” said Johnson, who fought Almabayev last June, leaving him on the sidelines since. “I coach over at the gym that I'm at now, and holding pads for people and teaching people different techniques really makes you break it down far more than you even probably did when you were doing it yourself. So you just formulate a whole different level of technicality behind it, and people are different learners, so you have to teach in different types of styles and different type of ways, different type of stances, everything. So being able to teach that has helped me implement it into my fight game. So I think that's what keeps me really sharp, especially my mind.”

See Which Three Fighters Are On The Rise At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Ribas 2

It's obviously a good thing for the Flint, Michigan native, but his students are the real beneficiaries here, because they’re not getting taught by some guy in a strip mall who’s never done a sit-up but calls himself “Master.” They’re learning the sport from someone who has been there and done that over the years. And though he didn’t always get his hand raised, he always showed up to fight.

“I've had over a hundred fights as an amateur, so I've been put into almost every different position that you can possibly be put into,” he said. “I've seen all types of fighters, all different types of body styles, personalities, everything. I've studied the game because I've been in the game for so long. So when you have that level of experience, it's easier to keep your fighters confident in your abilities because you've seen it all. It's not me teaching something that I've seen on YouTube, it's me teaching something that I know through experience.”