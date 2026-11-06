Jose Delano | Chasing Dreams

One of the things that gave Jose Delano a sense of calmness heading into his UFC debut against Robert Ruchala was the fact that he had taken a longer road to reach the Octagon than his peers from Season 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
While the annual talent-search series has always been focused on unearthing rising stars, Delano claimed his place on the roster when he earned his 16th win in his 19th professional fight. Seven months later, as he readies to make his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, the Brazilian admitted that his debut trip into the UFC cage came with more anxiousness than he was anticipating.
“I didn’t expect to be so nervous,” Delano said. “I felt the nerves when I walked to the cage and in the first minutes of the fights… It makes me more mature for this fight because in my first fight, I already fought three rounds against a tough guy, Ruchala. We made a war. A lot of punches and kicks that hurt a lot. I think for my second fight, I’m ready for everything that’s going to happen.”
There really is no replacement for experience. You never know how you’re going to react in certain situations unless you’ve been through them in the past, and, having fought a tough slate on the regional circuit, Delano feels like his experience is a major feather in his cap as he heads into the Octagon with the undefeated but less experienced Murtazali Magomedov this weekend.
Not that he’s thinking about those things as he prepares to step into the fray.
“I don’t think too much about this; it’s only a feeling,” he said. “I’ve fought a long time, so for me it’s natural. It’s not like I’m thinking, ‘I’m more mature. I’m better,’ but in the fight, I pass through a lot of things, I have lost already, and losses make you grow up… I’m better prepared mentally and experienced in the fight because I’ve passed through all the parts of a fight. Losing on the ground, losing the striking, winning on the ground, so if he puts me in some (situation), I’ve already passed through this (situation). It’s different for him. He’s never passed through the third round, for example, and I’ve fought five rounds three times in LFA, one time in Shooto, and against tough guys.
“But I don’t think about it, just feel it in my heart and my mind when I’m in the fight,” added the recently married Brazilian. “I’m not thinking, ‘I have to put him in the third round.’ I just have to fight, and when the referee says, ‘Stop!’ I stop.”
The other piece of the equation that has Delano feeling confident is that he had a small sample of focusing exclusively on being a fighter during this training camp, which upped the motivation heading into the weekend.
Ahead of his debut, he explained that one of his goals is to live a life only worrying about training and his work in the church as opposed to the added work load of teaching classes.
When asked if collecting a win in his debut made that dream a reality yet, Delano smiled and said, “Not yet, but in the last two months, I got a sponsor, and he makes me feel this way. He gives me enough money to pay my bills for two months and only be a fighter, and for two months, it was awesome… The taste of being a fighter only was awesome, so it gave me more motivation to win a bonus in this fight and make my life only that.”
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Doing so will be no easy task. Magomedov not only shined in his Contender Series appearance last season to earn a contract, but he was one of the first-half standouts this year thanks to his Scottish twister submission win over Melsik Baghdasaryan.
“I guess they are trying to put me and him in an exam — a test to unblock the entrance,” he said. “‘Two tough guys, prospects, so let’s put them to a war and see who will survive,’ so I guess it’s an exam for me and for him… I have so much experience in fighting, and he’s a tough guy and an antagonist with my game. He’s a grappler, but he has good striking.”
Describing the matchup as a “classic” fight between a striker and grappler, Delano believes the fans will “love the fight.” He is ready to do what it takes to make his dreams a reality. This weekend, that means dictating the terms of engagement, negating his foe’s opportunities to grappler, and putting together something enjoyable for the fans.
“His striking is very good, but I think I have more chances in the striking with him because he’s more dangerous in the grappling game,” Delano said. “We are ready to grapple too… I prefer striking though because it’s more exciting to the fans, and I prefer it. It’s beautiful.”
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As for what comes next after a win, that will remain in the hands of his management team.
“My dream is being only a fighter. That’s my first goal,” he said. “When I do that, I start think of other opponents, but who the UFC gives to me, I will fight, man. I don’t select the fighters. I give this task to my managers. I only say, ‘I’m ready!’ … My job is to train. I only want to do my job, train and fight, so when I win, I’m gonna take all the glory for my God, Jesus Christ, because my destiny, my life is in His hands. Whatever he wants, I’m gonna do.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Cortes Acosta vs Walker, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 7, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.