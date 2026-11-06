Jose Delano | Chasing Dreams

While the annual talent-search series has always been focused on unearthing rising stars, Delano claimed his place on the roster when he earned his 16th win in his 19th professional fight. Seven months later, as he readies to make his sophomore appearance inside the Octagon, the Brazilian admitted that his debut trip into the UFC cage came with more anxiousness than he was anticipating.

“I didn’t expect to be so nervous,” Delano said. “I felt the nerves when I walked to the cage and in the first minutes of the fights… It makes me more mature for this fight because in my first fight, I already fought three rounds against a tough guy, Ruchala. We made a war. A lot of punches and kicks that hurt a lot. I think for my second fight, I’m ready for everything that’s going to happen.”

There really is no replacement for experience. You never know how you’re going to react in certain situations unless you’ve been through them in the past, and, having fought a tough slate on the regional circuit, Delano feels like his experience is a major feather in his cap as he heads into the Octagon with the undefeated but less experienced Murtazali Magomedov this weekend.