Jose Delano | Brimming With Gratitude And Pride

The road to the UFC is different for athletes from different nations, as the competition and barriers to entry shift based on the variables being factored into the equation. Despite being the most well-represented nation on the roster, the challenge might be greatest for American fighters, as there is a greater talent pool to draw from and the number of competitors making a push to reach the biggest stage in the sport is larger than in nations where the sport is still growing or does not have as large of a presence.
At present, Brazil is the country with the second-most athletes on the roster, counting roughly half as many athletes as the United States and approximately four-times more than Australia. For many Brazilian hopefuls, the road to competing inside the Octagon is more daunting than it is for contemporaries from less represented nations, which is something Jose Delano sees as a benefit to him as he prepares to make his first appearance under the UFC banner this weekend.
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“Usually for the Brazilians, it’s (tougher to get to the UFC),” began Delano, who earned his place in the promotion with a unanimous decision win last season on Dana White’s Contender Series and takes on former KSW champ Robert Ruchala in his debut on Saturday night. “Usually when I see Brazilians, it’s the same way I got in: 20 fights, even more sometimes, because we have to fight a lot… It’s different for — I’m not saying the others don’t deserve (to be in the UFC), but the UFC looks to us, and we have to be in a high level. That’s why when Brazilians get in the UFC, we get in the rankings quickly because we have a lot of fights before. We’re already ready to be in the UFC.
“I think for me, it’s comfortable because I’m in the right place, in the right moment, with maturity; I know my fight style and my mind,” he added. “For me, it’s perfect being in the UFC with 19 fights.”
In addition to the timing being perfect in his eyes, Delano is also aided by the familiarity he has with his surroundings this week, as he’s right back in the same hotel, working with the same people he saw just a handful of months ago when he outworked Manuel Exposito in the final bout of Week 2 to claim his place the roster.
Though there is one major change he really appreciates.
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“It’s exactly that way; I feel like I’m home,” he said. “I’m okay with everything because there is nothing new; it’s the same hotel, the same people… It’s a little different because it’s better — I have UFC gear now,” he said with a wide smile, adjusting his UFC hat. “But the same feeling.”
Speaking with Delano, you can feel the appreciation and gratitude he feels for this opportunity radiating off the 29-year-old featherweight, who carries a 16-3 record and four-fight winning streak into this weekend’s main card opener. A deeply religious man, he’s quick to thank God for His blessings, explaining that it feels like it feels like he’s being compensated for the years of hard work he’s put forth by finally arriving at this level.
The newcomer also feels a tremendous amount of pride for representing Brazilian Top Team (BTT) in the Octagon on Saturday.
One of the early juggernauts in the sport, BTT was home to the likes of former UFC middleweight champ Murilo Bustamante, the Nogueira brothers as well as Ricardo Arona and also had a storied rivalry with Chute Boxe Academy. One of BTT’s founding members, Ricardo Liborio, would leave the team and move to the United States, where he paired with American entrepreneur Dan Lambert and a pair of few others to form American Top Team, which has since grown to become one of the more prominent gyms and teams in the sport.
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When asked about figuratively carrying the flag for the legendary team, Delano could not hide how much it means to him.
“It’s a lot of pride,” he said, beaming. “I’m very honored to represent this flag, all the stories from Brazilian Top Team in Pride, in UFC. Master Murilo Bustamante is with me, so that’s the story across another generation.
“It’s awesome. I’m very glad with everything that has happened. I’m very happy to represent this flag.”
More than anything, however, the recent Contender Series grad is itching to make the walk on Saturday and pair off with Ruchala to put on a show for the fans.
“I’m very happy, very grateful for everything God’s doing in my life, and anxious to fight, to show to everyone I deserve to be here,” Delano said when asked about the moment ahead of him. “He’s a tough guy; he doesn’t give up easy. Even when he’s losing, he’s dangerous; we saw that in the last fight in the UFC. I have to (pay) attention to this. He’s a good wrestler, good striker, and I’m a good wrestler and good striker.
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“You guys are gonna enjoy the fight because we’ll go forward every time, we’ll be fighting (the whole time); it will be a war,” he added. “Three rounds of war and maybe one of us is gonna get a hard punch! I think I will get this hard punch, but you guys will enjoy this fight.”
Should he be the one to land that hard punch and eventually get his hand raised, Delano needed a moment to find the words to express what a victory this weekend would mean. After a moment of contemplation, he finally explained not only what a win would mean to him, but what success at this level could potentially do for him as well.
“Man… this is everything,” he began. “I don’t know the words. I will be very, very grateful to God if He gives me the win. Being victorious in UFC would be more than a dream. Being here was a dream, and now being here and winning here? Above; more than I’ve ever thought in my life. I thank God for everything I’m living here… I want to win this fight, establish (myself), get a better contract with more money because I need this to (get married), to make a family, to (fulfil) another dream,” continued Delano, shifting his focus to more long-term goals. “I want only to live like a fighter in Brazil.
“Right now, I have to do a lot of lessons — I’m a teacher of martial arts, so I have to do all my day teaching classes, doing training, and my work in the church. I want to live only to train and my church; only do God’s work and my work as a professional MMA (fighter).”
He’s has traveled the long road to get here, but Delano believes he’s arrived at the right time, and now, this weekend, he gets the opportunity to take the next steps towards further changing his life.
UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Duncan took place live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 4, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!