Jose Delano | Brimming With Gratitude And Pride

At present, Brazil is the country with the second-most athletes on the roster, counting roughly half as many athletes as the United States and approximately four-times more than Australia. For many Brazilian hopefuls, the road to competing inside the Octagon is more daunting than it is for contemporaries from less represented nations, which is something Jose Delano sees as a benefit to him as he prepares to make his first appearance under the UFC banner this weekend.

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“Usually for the Brazilians, it’s (tougher to get to the UFC),” began Delano, who earned his place in the promotion with a unanimous decision win last season on Dana White’s Contender Series and takes on former KSW champ Robert Ruchala in his debut on Saturday night. “Usually when I see Brazilians, it’s the same way I got in: 20 fights, even more sometimes, because we have to fight a lot… It’s different for — I’m not saying the others don’t deserve (to be in the UFC), but the UFC looks to us, and we have to be in a high level. That’s why when Brazilians get in the UFC, we get in the rankings quickly because we have a lot of fights before. We’re already ready to be in the UFC.

“I think for me, it’s comfortable because I’m in the right place, in the right moment, with maturity; I know my fight style and my mind,” he added. “For me, it’s perfect being in the UFC with 19 fights.”