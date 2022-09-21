Jose Aldo: The WEC Years | UFC Fight Pass

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)

When Aldo made his WEC debut in June of 2008, it came with little mainstream fanfare, although fight game aficionados were curious to see what the Manaus native could do on the world’s most prestigious stage for lighter weight fighters. And as a first test, there was none better than Nogueira. Unrelated to twin brothers Rodrigo and Rogerio, Nogueira nonetheless made quite a name for himself over the years as a longtime Shooto champion and as a fighter who found his way into the pound-for-pound conversation in his prime. Frankly put, 2008 wasn’t his prime anymore, as he lost two of his previous three fights leading up to his own WEC debut, but there was still the hint of danger there. Then the bell rang, and Aldo announced his arrival with a second round TKO victory. Little did fans know that Aldo would soon be wearing the belt then owned by the headliner that night, Urijah Faber.

June 7, 2009 - TKO1 Cub Swanson