José Aldo | Long Live The King of Rio

The fight lasted just eight seconds, as Aldo came out of the corner, elevated, and connected with a flying switch knee that sent “Killer Cub” to the canvas, elevating Aldo into a championship opportunity. By the time he stepped into the cage with then-champion Mike Brown, Aldo’s win felt inevitable. He was the vanguard of the next generation, and he blew through Brown with very little resistance.

For his first title defense, the WEC made its one and only appearance on pay-per-view, with Aldo defending the featherweight title against former champ Urijah Faber, the event taking place at ARCO Arena in Faber’s hometown of Sacramento.

After “The California Kid” bopped out to the cage to the familiar strains of 2Pac’s “California Love,” Aldo countered by marching out to battle to “Run This Town,” which became his signature entrance theme for the remainder of his career. While the song is a certified banger, it was also a warning shot to Faber and anyone else that heard it before battle: wherever we are, I’m the one that rules this land, and nothing you do will stop that from being true.

While Faber survived to the final horn, he was carried from the cage at the end of the fight, his legs ravaged by Aldo’s swift and thudding low kicks for 25 minutes.

Five months later, the champion wrapped up his WEC run with another successful title defense against Manny Gamburyan, stopping the former Ultimate Fighter finalist in the second round to end his run with the promotion with an 8-0 record, seven finishes, one championship victory, and two successful title defenses.

He did all that, mind you, in exactly 28 months — June 1, 2008, to September 30, 2010, inclusive — establishing himself as one of the best fighters on the planet in the process, while simultaneously making the opening arguments in his case for being considered one of the greatest of all time.