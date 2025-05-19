José Aldo | Long Live The King of Rio

Jose Aldo is officially retired from combat sports, bringing a close to one of the greatest mixed martial arts careers of the last 20 years.
The Brazilian superstar declared his intention to hang up his four-ounce gloves following his unanimous decision loss to Aiemann Zahabi at UFC 315 in Montreal, and confirmed that he was officially closing the door on his combat sports career in a press conference held at the Nova Uniao training center on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
The 38-year-old closes out his career with a 32-10 mixed martial arts record.
Ask anyone that saw Aldo burst onto the scene in the WEC about him and they’ll tell you he was an immediate glimpse into the future; a lightning quick bundle of offensive weaponry that seemed destined to rise to the top of the featherweight division.
While he’d had success in his native Brazil and abroad before touching down in the little blue cage, it was under the WEC banner that the masses first saw a legend taking shape.
His debut win over Alexandre Franca Nogueira made it known straight away that he was someone to watch in the 145-pound weight class, and subsequent stoppage victories over Jonathan Brookins, Rolando Perez, and Chris Mickle served to turn up the volume on the growing buzz that surrounded the dynamic, ascending Brazilian. The brilliance and dominance of his WEC days came through best in what was supposed to be his toughest test to date: a title eliminator against fellow emerging threat Cub Swanson at WEC 41.
The fight lasted just eight seconds, as Aldo came out of the corner, elevated, and connected with a flying switch knee that sent “Killer Cub” to the canvas, elevating Aldo into a championship opportunity. By the time he stepped into the cage with then-champion Mike Brown, Aldo’s win felt inevitable. He was the vanguard of the next generation, and he blew through Brown with very little resistance.
For his first title defense, the WEC made its one and only appearance on pay-per-view, with Aldo defending the featherweight title against former champ Urijah Faber, the event taking place at ARCO Arena in Faber’s hometown of Sacramento.
After “The California Kid” bopped out to the cage to the familiar strains of 2Pac’s “California Love,” Aldo countered by marching out to battle to “Run This Town,” which became his signature entrance theme for the remainder of his career. While the song is a certified banger, it was also a warning shot to Faber and anyone else that heard it before battle: wherever we are, I’m the one that rules this land, and nothing you do will stop that from being true.
While Faber survived to the final horn, he was carried from the cage at the end of the fight, his legs ravaged by Aldo’s swift and thudding low kicks for 25 minutes.
Five months later, the champion wrapped up his WEC run with another successful title defense against Manny Gamburyan, stopping the former Ultimate Fighter finalist in the second round to end his run with the promotion with an 8-0 record, seven finishes, one championship victory, and two successful title defenses.
He did all that, mind you, in exactly 28 months — June 1, 2008, to September 30, 2010, inclusive — establishing himself as one of the best fighters on the planet in the process, while simultaneously making the opening arguments in his case for being considered one of the greatest of all time.
It’s fitting that Aldo’s time in the Octagon began at UFC 129, the biggest event in the promotion’s history to that point, as his talents were always deserving of being seen by the largest audience possible.
Though he slowed in the final round of his fight with Mark Hominick, giving the London, Ontario native a chance to rally and the partisan crowd in attendance at Rogers Centre in Toronto to attempt to will him to victory with raucous support, what often gets lost in the pageantry of the closing round is that Aldo thoroughly dominated the challenger to that point, battering him from pillar to post, leaving Hominick with a gargantuan hematoma on the left side of his forehead.
Reflecting on Aldo’s initial run atop the UFC featherweight division feels very different in the years ACMG — After Conor McGregor — but make no mistake about it: successfully defending his title against Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas, and Mendes again was, is, and always will be an absolute gauntlet on the level of some of the best championship runs in MMA history.
But McGregor changed things.
Not only did he bring out a different side of the usually low-key Aldo in the extended, globe-travelling build up to their eventual clash, which was postponed from the summer when the champion suffered a rib injury, but he made the Brazilian uncharacteristically aggressive once they did finally stand across from one another at UFC 194, and Aldo paid for it, dearly.
That left hand, that single shot that ended their fight in just 13 seconds, altered the way people looked at and remember Jose Aldo. The same way his flying knee finish of Swanson all those years earlier marked the beginning of his time as the dominant force in the division, McGregor’s win was the clear endpoint of his extended run atop the division, even if he did claim interim gold with a second win over Edgar in his very next appearance.
Some people that pull up Aldo’s Wikipedia page or profile on Tapology will be tempted to view his career after that loss to McGregor only through the ticks in the win and loss columns, of which there is one more in the latter.
But the reverence he has earned is carried in the names of the individuals he faced — both the wins he claimed and the losses that were handed out — as until his last two outings, everyone that bested Aldo over the next six years held or fought for UFC championship gold, and everyone he beat carried a number next to their name.
Every one of those opponents had a moment when signing their contracts where they thought, either aloud or to themselves, “I’m going to fight Jose Aldo,” and then committed themselves to do absolutely everything in their power to ready themselves for their eventual encounter.
He was the man that Max Holloway had to beat to become the respected champion he became. He was the guy Alexander Volkanovski had to get by in order to earn a championship opportunity in the first place.
He was the entrance exam that Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and Rob Font couldn’t pass to become full-fledged contenders in the bantamweight ranks, and that Merab Dvalishvili successfully navigated on his way to the top of the division.
He was too big of a hurdle for Jonathan Martinez to clear in order to keep rising up the divisional ladder, even after a near two-year absence, and the biggest test in the careers of Mario Bautista and Aiemann Zahabi, even after a 20-year career and countless wars.
There should be a three-to-five-year waiting period when it comes to reflecting on the career of a departed legend, because things very seldom end in a manner befitting of their legacy.
But with a little time, a little distance, it’s easier to see the impact a competitor had on the landscape of their division, and Aldo was a seismic force in the featherweight division.
We talk so much about how McGregor impacted Aldo’s legacy, but “The Notorious” isn’t the superstar he is without his Brazilian counterpart. Holloway doesn’t become the beloved champion he is without venturing to Rio de Janeiro and defeating Aldo on his home turf.
Not only did his dominant reign shape the division, but his presence opposite those two men, those two champions, undeniably helped shape their legacies and the years that followed his time on the featherweight throne.
Aldo has already been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in a tearful ceremony where the humble Brazilian ran in place before taking that little skip-step he does out to the podium, Rihanna cooing, as always, while he made his way out to an adoring crowd.
Each of his twin retirements have been quiet affairs; a soft-spoken man saying goodbye without much fanfare and devoid of a grand send-off.
But the legacy he leaves behind speaks volumes.
Jose Aldo is one of the greatest fighters in mixed martial arts history.
He didn’t just run towns, he ran an entire division for the better part of a decade, and his place in the pantheon of all-time greats is undeniable.
Long live the King of Rio.
Obrigado por tudo!