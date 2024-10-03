 Skip to main content
Jose Aldo of Brazil poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
José Aldo: One Goal In Mind

Brazilian Legend Has Eyes On Gold As He Faces Mario Bautista At UFC 307
By E. Spencer Kyte, on X @spencerkyte • Oct. 3, 2024

When an emotional Jose Aldo broke down backstage at the 2023 UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, wiping tears from his eyes before making the walk to the stage with his signature walkout track, “Run This Town” echoing throughout the building, it felt like a clear indication that the inaugural UFC featherweight champion and perennial bantamweight contender was, in fact, retired and ready to move on to the next chapter of his life.

So it was a surprise to many when “The King of Rio” made his return earlier this year, facing off with Jonathan Martinez in the UFC 301 in the co-main event of the city he calls home, ending a 19-month hiatus.

What was even more surprising, perhaps, is that the now 38-year-old fighter looked like he had never left, marching to the Octagon with a crown on his head and the familiar sounds of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West serving as the soundtrack before pitching a shutout against the Top 15-ranked Martinez to register his first win since the end of 2021.

“I think we did really good at UFC Rio,” said Aldo, speaking with UFC correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues earlier in the week in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he’s set to face off with Mario Bautista in the featured bout of the UFC 307 pay-per-view main card on Saturday night at Delta Center. “We’re back again. I miss this place.

“Everyone thought it would be a farewell fight, but we were able to put on a great and agile performance,” continued the legendary Brazilian, who turned in a vintage effort that included his signature leg kicks back in May. “Everyone got scared (that I was leaving again). I’m coming back again, man!

“I asked to fight quickly because I think I need to fight to achieve my goal. Thank God we’re here again. I’ll fight Mario on Saturday, so we’ll put on a great show once more.”

Jose Aldo of Brazil punches Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC)
Jose Aldo of Brazil punches Jonathan Martinez in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 301 event at Farmasi Arena on May 04, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Loureiro/Zuffa LLC)

For someone of Aldo’s stature, a return to the Octagon isn’t just about quenching the thirst for competition and getting to walk out to adoring crowds once again, though both are definitely nice secondary pieces.

He’s back because he wants to chase UFC gold, he wants to challenge for and hopefully claim the bantamweight title, which currently resides around the waist of the last man to beat him, Merab Dvalishvili.

“I came back to be a champion,” he said when asked about his passion to compete in the sport being rekindled. “The flame is burning bright again, (and) I think I came back because of it. I didn’t see myself fighting after retiring, but after some time, some things happened in my life, and I was able to rediscover that passion.

“I want to be a champion. I came back to be a champion."

“I initially thought I could reach it in the next fight, but I respect Mario and the process,” Aldo said in regard to how quickly he could see himself challenging for the title. “They’re testing me.

“I fought against Jonathan — that was a significant test. It wasn’t the biggest name, nobody knew how I’d perform. I did well, (and) now they’re testing me again to see if my last performance was a fluke.”

fight pass logo

Martinez was an excellent initial test for the returning UFC Hall of Fame inductee — he entered on a six-fight winning streak, fresh off a second-round stoppage win over Adrian Yanez in October and having won eight of his previous nine fights. If Aldo wasn’t sharp, the 31-year-old “Dragon” would have shown that and turned him away, but instead, the veteran performed like he was still in the prime of his career.

He looked sharp and quick; his jab still an undetectable laser beam that constantly found the target, his conditioning, defensive fundamentals and movement still as on-point as ever. It sounds strange to say about a fighter as revered and respected as Aldo, but it was one of those efforts that made everyone collectively sit up, smile, and immediately remember what a phenomenal talent he had been right up until the point he opted to walk away just under two years earlier.

Now he gets a comparable test in the form of Bautista, another unassuming rising star in the bantamweight division, entering on an extended winning streak and brandishing the kind of well-rounded skill set that could, in theory, present challenges for the Brazilian if he’s lost even half a step inside the Octagon.

“I always approach any opponent in the same way: I study them closely,” began Aldo, explaining in broad terms how he’s readied himself for Saturday’s encounter in the Utah capital. “I study every detail to prepare in the best way possible, no matter who it is. Whether it’s Mario or a No. 1 contender, or a No. 2, it’s the same. We train hard, as hard as possible, to deliver a great fight.

“There are always new things, especially with newer athletes. They focus on MMA; they tend to mix everything well. I don’t see anything particularly different about him that I could point out. I believe he’s a well-rounded MMA fighter. He can fight both on the ground and standing, (and) that’s what we expect, so we prepared accordingly.”

ose Aldo of Brazil faces Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
ose Aldo of Brazil faces Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia in a bantamweight fight during the UFC 278 event at Vivint Arena on August 20, 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Should Aldo turn in another dominant effort this weekend, the reinvigorated veteran only has one thing in mind going forward.

“Exactly — there is no other way,” he said excitedly when asked if a marquee assignment with a top contender or championship opportunity have to be next following a second straight win this weekend. “I think everything is…well, we’ll see. I can’t predict how it will unfold, but my team knows how hard I’ve trained and prepared for this. We are very well trained. It’ll be a great show and a great fight.

"When I say that, some may think it’s just another fight for me,” he added, wanting to make sure his intentions are clear. “They may not trust what I’m saying, but you can be sure of one thing: for the next fight, we’re aiming for the No. 1 spot, the title.”

Jose Aldo is back, and he’s looking to run this town again.

