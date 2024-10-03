José Aldo: One Goal In Mind

So it was a surprise to many when “The King of Rio” made his return earlier this year, facing off with Jonathan Martinez in the UFC 301 in the co-main event of the city he calls home, ending a 19-month hiatus.

What was even more surprising, perhaps, is that the now 38-year-old fighter looked like he had never left, marching to the Octagon with a crown on his head and the familiar sounds of Jay-Z, Rihanna, and Kanye West serving as the soundtrack before pitching a shutout against the Top 15-ranked Martinez to register his first win since the end of 2021.

“I think we did really good at UFC Rio,” said Aldo, speaking with UFC correspondent Evelyn Rodrigues earlier in the week in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he’s set to face off with Mario Bautista in the featured bout of the UFC 307 pay-per-view main card on Saturday night at Delta Center. “We’re back again. I miss this place.

“Everyone thought it would be a farewell fight, but we were able to put on a great and agile performance,” continued the legendary Brazilian, who turned in a vintage effort that included his signature leg kicks back in May. “Everyone got scared (that I was leaving again). I’m coming back again, man!

“I asked to fight quickly because I think I need to fight to achieve my goal. Thank God we’re here again. I’ll fight Mario on Saturday, so we’ll put on a great show once more.”