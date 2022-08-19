José Aldo Never Stopped Chasing Gold

Four years later, he was the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter in the promotion, defending his title seven times in that span. But what he had in talent and legacy was being overshadowed by Conor McGregor, a superstar who flashed onto the scene as Aldo was continuing his legacy dominating the division.

They eventually met in the headliner at UFC 194, the most anticipated bout in the company’s history up until that point. Only 13 seconds and one punch later, the fight was over, and McGregor had his hand raised.

From then on, the opponents didn’t get any easier, and Aldo’s career appeared to be on its decline. In the blink of an eye, Aldo lost six of nine fights after beginning his career 23-1, and it felt like The King of Rio was nearing retirement.

“When I was at my lowest, my coach Dede (Andre Pederneiras), who’s like a father to me, has always been there for me,” Aldo said. “He told me that he’d support me if I wanted to stop.”

“Also, my family. They’re my foundation and have always given me strength. My wife, my daughter, they help me keep working hard. And obviously, my training partners that have seen and see my potential in the training and what I do in the sessions. They know I have the potential to go even further.”