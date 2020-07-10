Jose Aldo, MMA’s Iron Man

“First of all, the perfect outcome is me getting the victory, regardless of how it happens,” he says. “But I’ll be constantly looking for the knockout. I think everybody has been waiting for it.”

Should he defeat Yan on Saturday, he would become the eighth fighter in the history of the promotion to boast championship gold in two divisions. Special to be sure, but securing that honor is only part of the plan.

“I want to dominate the bantamweight division,” he says in no uncertain terms. “That’s why I want to stay in this division. I want to fight with the best and defeat them all. And when it’s all said and done, I can look back on what I’ve built.”

With 34 professional fights under his belt, he can already look back on what he’s built with a level of accomplishment felt by precious few in MMA. But looking back isn’t something he’s ready to do.