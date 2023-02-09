Jose Aldo Makes His Professional Boxing Debut

Announcements
Jose Aldo will make his professional boxing debut Friday, February 10th at 4pm PT on UFC Fight Pass, where the UFC Hall Of Fame inductee will compete against Argentina's Alberto Emmanuel Zambrano in the main event.
Watch Shooto Brazilian Boxing Featuring José Aldo Here!
Aldo will enter the UFC Hall of Fame as a member of the Modern Wing, joining others in this distinguished category, including Forrest Griffin (2013), BJ Penn (2015), Urijah Faber (2017), Ronda Rousey (2018), Michael Bisping (2019), Rashad Evans (2019), Georges St-Pierre (2020), Khabib Nurmagomedov (2022) and Daniel Cormier (2022).
José Aldo Named To UFC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2023
Aldo has accumulated some impressive stats over the course of his career, including...
Wins By Knockout - 17
First Round Finishes - 12
Takedown Accuracy - 54%
Takedown Defense - 92%
He enters the UFC Hall of Fame with one of the most distinguished combat sports records including:
- Most wins in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 18
- Most title fight wins in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 11
- Most knockouts in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 11
- Most finishes in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 11
- Most consecutive wins in WEC history – 8
- Youngest champion in WEC history – 23 years old
- Highest takedown defense percentage in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 92.6%
- Tied for second-fastest knockout in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 0:08 seconds
- Tied for third-most knockdowns in UFC / WEC featherweight history – 9
