Jose Aldo Is Aging Like Fine Wine

Aldo is in his 21st year as a professional MMA fighter and, after already conquering the world at featherweight, he’s looking to give his stellar career an Indian summer by capturing championship gold at bantamweight.

With 22 Octagon appearances under his belt, Aldo has been part of the furniture in the UFC, and it’s gotten to the point where he’s facing fighters whose careers only got started while the Brazilian was already on top of the world.

Case in point: Aldo’s opponent on Saturday, Aiemann Zahabi, may only be a year younger than him, but the Canadian made his professional MMA debut the same year we saw Aldo dive into the Rio crowd to celebrate his knockout of Chad Mendes at UFC 142 – in his third UFC featherweight title defense.

“Yeah, it’s funny,” said Aldo.