José Aldo: A Homecoming Fit For A King

That’s when they came with Jonathan Martinez, a 30-year-old surging up the rankings and riding a four-fight winning streak. Of Martinez’s 19 professional wins, nine have come via knockout, and two of those stemmed from leg kicks. It’s a standup challenge for Aldo, but one that gets all the right juices flowing.

“My body needed this,” Aldo said. “MMA training is hard. It's very hard. You need to train all the areas, to dedicate to all of them. Boxing is different, because it's just the upper body, so, the training was not so... exhausting like it was for me and for my body. I think it was good.”

Aldo believes the time he spent focusing on boxing—which he trained three times per day—is going to serve as the biggest difference compared with the last time UFC fans saw him in the Octagon, as his fight with Dvalishvili mostly featured his stellar defensive grappling.

Regardless of the stylistic matchup, Aldo is well-aware of the standing he has among his fellow Brazilians on the card. Fight week has included a lot of shaking hands, exchanging hugs and smiling for pictures with starry-eyed fans and fighters alike. That’s always the case when Aldo walks into a building, especially in Rio de Janeiro. But he is also here to pick up one more victory before perhaps definitely closing his MMA career. Aldo skates around calling the fight his “goodbye” to the UFC, but as legends age, it’s always something on everyone’s minds.

“I think everyone was thinking that I was doing my last fight, like a farewell match, but no, I'm very prepared. I've been training hard because of this… I'm ready to show the best version of José Aldo.”