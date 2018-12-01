Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren Added To UFC 239

In the UFC 239 main event, which airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view, Jon Jones defends his UFC light heavyweight title against Thiago Santos. In the co-main event, double champ Amanda Nunes returns to bantamweight to defend her crown against Holly Holm.

Unbeaten as a pro, former Olympian Askren made an immediate impact in his Octagon debut on March 2 when he submitted former world champion Robbie Lawler in the first round. This summer, Askren faces another veteran standout in Miami's Masvidal, who picked up Fight and Performance of the Night bonuses on March 16 for his second-round knockout of Darren Till.



Tickets for UFC 239 go on sale on May 17.



Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements.