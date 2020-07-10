Jorge Masvidal's Exclamation Point

From the backyard brawls that made Kimbo Slice an Internet sensation to a collection of defunct promotions around the globe, the charismatic veteran has been paying his bills by punching people in the face for nearly 20 years. He tested himself early on against future contenders like Raphael Assuncao and Joe Lauzon, as well as seasoned veterans like Keith Wisniewski and Yves Edwards, bouncing between lightweight and welterweight, answering the call whenever it came.

He fought on the beach in Costa Rica under the BodogFIGHT shingle, at the Playboy Mansion for Strikeforce, and on four Sengoku events presented by World Victory Road in Japan. He was in the lineup for Bellator’s inaugural event, and gave Gilbert Melendez a tough fight for the lightweight title after piecing up KJ Noons upon returning to Strikeforce.

There were flashes of brilliance once he finally arrived in the UFC as well, including a second-round submission win over Michael Chiesa, a blistering finish of Cezar Ferreira, and a three-fight winning streak capped by a second-round knockout win over Donald Cerrone that landed Masvidal in a title eliminator tilt against Demian Maia at UFC 211.

That fight, like his three losses before it, ended up in the hands of the judges and the ringside officials were split on who had done enough to earn the victory. As it had in each of the three previous instances, the 2-1 tally went against Masvidal, and the impressive run that brought him to the brink of challenging for the welterweight title quickly faded from everyone’s memory.

A second consecutive loss, this one to former title challenger Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, prompted the veteran to press pause on his career. He returned in March of last year, venturing across the Atlantic to face Darren Till in London, and his star has been on the rise ever since.