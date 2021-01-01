Jorge Masvidal Is A Different Type Of Ready

It ended in a five-round unanimous decision for Usman, but Masvidal promised that given more than six days, he’d finish "The Nigerian Nightmare.”

“This rematch is going to be violent,” Masvidal said in an interview ahead of his UFC 261 fight week. “I’m going to give my all to end this individual.”

After explaining the vast difference between stepping in at the last minute and training for an opponent through a full fight camp, Masvidal’s coach Mike Brown of American Top Team added that Jorge’s loss “was really just a conditioning issue in that fight. It was not a difference of skill.”

“The fight didn’t go the way I expected because I didn’t work on my tap dancing enough,” Masvidal said, elucidating Usman’s technique of foot stomping, which he leaned on heavily in the original matchup.