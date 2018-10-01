Jorge Masvidal Inspires After-School All-Stars

This wasn’t Masvidal’s first time inspiring youth, and getting to use his platform and stature to give back to kids growing up in similar situations as he did makes it all the more special.

“I’m not going to be able to help each and every one of them,” Masvidal said. “Not all of them are going to see and identify with me, but the ones that do identify with me, that relate, it will help them out drastically. I had similar things happen to me in my life, so the ones that were touched by my story, my background, they will definitely see there’s a way out, and me just giving them the formula, read three and get to the final end, just know if you focus on what you want, you can achieve a lot of things.”

