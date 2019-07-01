Jorge Masvidal to Help Askren ‘Reach Clarity’

“If I am who I say I am, then I’m going to compete on that day, and I’m going to be just fine. I’m a shark, that’s water, and I’m going to swim. I’m gonna make it known that I’m the alpha hunter in these waters.”

It wasn’t an easy path back to that magic evening, but the recipe for forging that path was.

“I took a lot of negativity and extra-ness out of my life. For that one year I was inactive, I looked at my life and things that needed to be done, and took ‘em out. My coaches loved it, they said ‘Man, your energy is a lot better as far as gas tank goes; everything is a lot better.’ So that was it: get the evil-ness out of the way, the demons, and get to work.”

In and of itself, that story would have all the makings of a successful comeback for a fighter that catapulted himself right back into title conversation. But London had more up its sleeve.