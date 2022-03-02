Masvidal Breaks Down Covington Beef With Jim Rome

Jorge Masvidal wasted no time in stating his intentions when he called in to The Jim Rome Show Wednesday to promote his main event bout with former friend and teammate Colby Covington. For over twenty minutes, "Gamebred" gave an interview that defined the difference between mere pre-fight hype and true, unabashed animosity.

"When you get to punch somebody in the face that you genuinely don't like, the stars couldn't align better," Masvidal said, before describing in great detail what has made the upcoming bout personal for him. His candidness even caught the host off-guard.

"My man...I just got chills," said a stunned Rome following a five minute-plus tirade. "That's one of the most remarkable responses you and I have ever been a part of. That's real."

You can listen to the entire interview above.