Masvidal Breaks Down Covington Beef With Jim Rome

"Gamebred" Breaks Down The Animosity With Covington On The Jim Rome Show
By Steve Latrell, on Twitter: @TheUFSteve • Mar. 2, 2022

"I'm definitely looking forward to sending Colby to critical condition at some local hospital in Las Vegas."

Jorge Masvidal wasted no time in stating his intentions when he called in to The Jim Rome Show Wednesday to promote his main event bout with former friend and teammate Colby Covington. For over twenty minutes, "Gamebred" gave an interview that defined the difference between mere pre-fight hype and true, unabashed animosity.

"When you get to punch somebody in the face that you genuinely don't like, the stars couldn't align better," Masvidal said, before describing in great detail what has made the upcoming bout personal for him. His candidness even caught the host off-guard.

"My man...I just got chills," said a stunned Rome following a five minute-plus tirade. "That's one of the most remarkable responses you and I have ever been a part of. That's real."

You can listen to the entire interview above.

Official artwork for main event between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 on March 5, 2022
