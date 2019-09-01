Jorge Masvidal And Nate Diaz To Headline UFC 244

UFC 244 airs live on pay-per-view.

Fan favorites for their no nonsense, take no prisoners style in the Octagon, welterweights Diaz and Masvidal come into this highly-anticipated bout on the heels of recent wins that have them showing prime form. In July, Miami's Masvidal followed up his knockout of Darren Till with the fastest knockout in UFC history as he finished Ben Askren in five seconds. Not to be outdone, Stockton's Diaz returned from nearly three years on the sidelines in August with a stellar victory over Anthony Pettis. After the fight, Diaz welcomed a showdown with Masvidal, and "Gamebred" eagerly accepted, setting up a November to remember in the Big Apple.