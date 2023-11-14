Jore Volk Waves Goodbye To Underdog Role

“I’m definitely more excited this season,” Volk said. “I feel like after that first year now under the belt, I feel like I know what it takes and know what needs to be done and know what to expect. I’m super fired up to compete this year.”

In a season that saw Volk qualify for Nationals and upset the 125-pound dark horse last year, Michael De Augustino, Volk had gotten his first taste of the big stage but had also grown tired of hearing the word “upset” following his performances.

“Sometimes it makes me a little mad,” Volk said “I’ll see, ‘blah blah blah upsets whoever.’ I’m like, dang, I knew the whole time I could beat that guy or whatever.”