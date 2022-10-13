Jordan Wright’s Dreams Are Coming Together

“I've been working with some great people,” Wright said. “I have an amazing coach, an amazing team of coaches, a great mental coach, and I’m working on really being a lot more professional in my approach to certain things that I was kind of lacking in, that I was just more ignorant to in the past. As of now, things are going perfect.”

The 30-year-old said he doesn’t like to make excuses for the reasons he lost but acknowledged the struggles that he has faced leading up fights in the past. “The Beverly Hills Ninja” feels more energized this time around.

“I'm always starving weeks out from my fights, and then fight week comes, I'm begging, just praying to have energy to get me out of bed,” Wright said. “I like doing the media stuff, but I dread it usually because I'm just like, 'Man, I just want to stay in bed all day because I have no energy left.' By the time fight time comes, in the past, I have been able to like to turn on that warrior spirit and just have that guide me, but it’s cool to have that sort of in me, as well as my body's performing at its best right now, so I don't have to completely rely on that.”

Of course, no one likes to lose, but it’s a part of the process of becoming the best version of yourself inside and outside of the Octagon. Wright is happy that he went through those experiences, because if he never would’ve gone through them, he wouldn’t have grown from them.