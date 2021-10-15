Jordan Wright Is Enjoying The Process

Getting finishes early is a specialty of the 30-year-old. All but one of Wright’s victories have come before the end of the first round. Through his career, Wright has registered a 12-1, 1 NC record that includes seven wins by knockout and five by submission, never going to the judges’ scorecards.

“I just kind of go in and I feel in the moment what gets presented to me,” Wright said. “Even in the last one with Pickett I remember being in there and thinking that it could go to a decision and that’s fine, but then he opened up and I was like, “Thank you,” and went for it.”

Fighters sometimes express how difficult it can be to learn when you are constantly winning. That isn’t the case for Wright, who has looked at his victories as a way to grow even more.