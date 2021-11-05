Jordan Williams Is Living In The Spur Of The Moment

“It's great to be there at the greatest arena, but let's be honest, I've gotta perform,” said Williams. “I've gotta go out there and get the job done. It doesn't matter what stage it’s on; it could be at a backyard barbecue - I gotta go out there and I gotta whup ass. That's the underlying view, no matter how great the scenery is.”

Well, the scenery is great at MSG and in NYC, but the 31-year-old has more pressing matters on his mind, namely getting into the UFC win column for the first time after starting his career in the Octagon with back-to-back losses to Nassourdine Imavov and Mickey Gall. There’s no shame in losing to high-caliber opposition like that, but the Wisconsin native knows that moral victories won’t double his paycheck on fight night.

“My back's against the ropes, and responsibly speaking, I can't be all happy and enjoying the moment,” he said. “I have to be working for this moment and working for the moment to come, which is getting my hand raised in the Octagon. I have to respectfully be like, I need to impress the boss.”

UFC President Dana White was impressed enough with Williams to bring him into the fold after his third appearance on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2020, and “Bomaye” is hoping the third time’s the charm again, this time in the big show.