JORDAN VUCENIC | KEEP ON KEEPING ON

This weekend, the former Cage Warriors standout is set to bring that experience to The O2 proper — the big arena — when he takes on Chris Duncan in his sophomore appearance under the UFC banner, and he’s champing at the bit to experience those electric moments on a much larger scale.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“It’s gonna be amazing,” said Vucenic, unable to contain the smile spreading across his face as he pictured the scene on Saturday night in his head. “You’ve seen what it’s like at The Indigo when my music plays, and it’s just gonna be 20 times the capacity.

“Every time I fight, I take it all in because I know one day, I’m not gonna be able to do it; I’m gonna be old, so I try to take it all in. I just can’t wait for that song to play, to walk out, and think, yes! This is where I’m meant to be, this is where I’ve grinded 11 years to get to, and this isn’t where it stops; this is just the beginning!’ I’m excited for it.”