Jordan Vucenic Doesn't Care Who Morgan Charriere Is

With a record of 7-1 and a perfect 3-0 record in the Cage Warriors cage, Vucenic has had only two things in his crosshairs his whole career: Cage Warriors gold and a UFC contract. Vucenic’s chance at grabbing a Cage Warriors title is only weeks away at Cage Warriors 122, as “The Epidemic” will be standing across the cage from a fighter more famous than any other fighter outside of the UFC, Morgan Charriere.

Charriere’s tendency to go viral with every social media post is comparable to that of most NFL players. He is adored across all platforms and he’s so well represented, in fact, that you’re never just fighting Charriere - you’re fighting his entire fanbase as well. The cerebral, confident Vucenic believes this level of hype harms Charriere more than helps him.

“If anything, this just puts pressure on his part, I believe,” Vucenic says. “The French fans are just looking straight past me, straight to Morgan being the champion and moving on to the UFC so, if anything, all the pressure is on his side. A lot of his fans aren’t expecting anything to come of me. When we get in there it’s going to be a different story.”