Jordan Leavitt: Staying True To Himself

“That was actually super anti-climactic for me,” Leavitt laughs when referring back to his knockout of Matt Wiman last December. “So I've never knocked anybody out, first off, so that was a surprise; mostly an event of circumstance. I could have never planned it to go that way. And for the past ten years I've been wanting to make my UFC debut and I'm visualizing my fight beforehand, and then it was over super quickly. It didn't hit me until after the press conference – ‘Oh my God, that was my dream. I gotta think of a new dream.’ It hit me like a truck when I got home.”

Most would be happy with getting out of a fight in less than 30 seconds and earning a Performance of the Night bonus in the process, especially with a baby on the way. And Leavitt was happy with his success in his hometown of Las Vegas a few weeks before Christmas. But for folks like the 26-year-old, thinking like most people wouldn’t have even gotten him to this place in his career in just eight pro fights.

So Leavitt will continue to think outside the box. Take the generic question of his plans for 2021, beginning with Saturday’s UFC Fight Night opener against Claudio Puelles, and the response will be one I’ll bet you’ve never heard.

“I want to get three fights, three first-round finishes and then I'm looking for a loss,” he said, starting typically and ending anything but that. “I feel like my entire fight career, I watched all these young guys and they took super easy fights, and they're like, 'Oh, I'm 9-0,' but they didn't grow as an individual, they didn't grow as a fighter, they didn't improve themselves. I only fought two people with losses on their record and I feel like I've done so well and I've got to grow as fast as I have, so I'm out there looking for a loss. Winning is awesome and winning is double the paycheck and it's all those positive things. But one of the things I really enjoy about MMA is the fact that I can prove to myself and to other people that I'm better and I'm improving and I'm learning new skills. It sounds weird, but I want to have that loss, I want to have that struggle because I haven't had it yet. 2021, I would love to get some easy wins, but more than anything, I think I'm really looking for that hard fight. I want to prove myself to myself.”