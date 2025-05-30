Jordan Leavitt Loves The Uncertainty Of Fighting

“This is the first time I've taken more than a year between fights, and I've never had to take off my fighter hat before,” he said. “But when you're injured and you don't have anything scheduled and fights fall through, you have to look at the mirror and see somebody different. I was always seeing Jordan the fighter, preparing for a fight, and for a year-and-a-half, I didn't get to be that dude. I always thought I was, and I'm okay with that. I've still been training, and I've still been getting better every day. I've been putting on muscle, I've been making improvements, but for the first time in my adult life, I've been something other than a fighter and it's kind of cool, and it's freeing to realize that there's more to me than just the jock.”

To the outside world, Leavitt has always been more than a jock, but the only opinion that matters in situations like this is that of the man in the mirror. And while seeing this other side of himself has been nice, it’s also reinforced the feeling that at his core, he wants to fight.