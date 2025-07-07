Jordan Leavitt Gets Serious

Jordan Leavitt went 561 days between UFC appearances and 827 days between victories, so it’s understandable that his 99-second win over Kurt Holobaugh at the end of May doesn’t feel like it’s really sinking in just yet.
“Honestly, I still don’t think the fight has hit me,” offered Leavitt with a smile, resplendent in a disco mix of oranges, yellows, and pink as he made the rounds at UFC X during International Fight Week. “The fight — and I’m not complaining; I want them to all go that way — it went so seamless and I had so little resistance that I still feel like I’m unemployed, like I still haven’t fought in two years.
Order UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3
“I’m like the UFC welfare king right now — I just got paid and my body doesn’t know why. I guess that’s good.”
Calling the performance “seamless” might actually be underselling his win over the former TUF winner and dangerous grappler from Louisiana.
Leavitt changed levels and put Holobaugh on the deck in 15 seconds, landing in side control with his hands cinched around his opponent’s waist. He climbed into half guard and gave Holobaugh the option to use the fence to help him get to his feet, which he took, allowing Leavitt to sink his near-side hook, using that to force the 38-year-old back to the canvas.
He lost his hook as he tried to pull Holobaugh backwards into him, but quickly recovered, scooping his foe in the air and hitting a forceful suplex, staying tethered the entire way through and laying back into an arm-in guillotine as Holobaugh attempted to wrestle up, flipping his opponent over the top and adjusting to an anaconda choke as they rolled through in tandem.
GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Nashville | UFC 318 | UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319 | UFC Paris
As Holobaugh’s back hit the canvas, it was clear Leavitt had him dead to rights, and try as he might, the veteran drifted off to sleep, giving “The Monkey King” his first victory in well over two years.
“I think it will set in by the time my next fight is scheduled, because every time the fight camp starts, you’re like, ‘Can I do this? Am I a fighter? What if I forget all my skills for this fight?’” said Leavitt, voicing the internal questions many competitors quietly grapple with in private. "Then I watch my fights over and remember this is who I am and remember that on fight night, I’m gonna be “The Monkey King” and not Jordan Leavitt in the cage.
“I think when the next fight is on the horizon, I’ll finally be able to enjoy this win.”
Whenever that time comes, Leavitt is sure to enjoy this victory a little more than the others given everything that went into it and the very powerful shift he experienced between his November 2023 loss to Chase Hooper and stepping into the Octagon back in the spring.
Two days after his fight with Hooper, Leavitt was standing in a hospital room, holding his newborn daughter.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
After beginning his career with six straight wins to land a spot on Dana White’s Contender Series and punching his ticket to the main roster with a first-round submission win, the Las Vegas native had cobbled together a 4-3 mark through his first seven trips into the UFC Octagon, earning a few finishes, but getting stopped a couple times, too.
He was best known for his post-fight celebrations, which included doing the full forward splits and twerking, which was mocked by Paddy Pimblett after “The Baddy” tapped him out in London a few summers back.
But that playfulness and good-natured approach was a shield, and standing in that hospital room, one daughter at home in bed, the other resting in his arms, Leavitt made a decision to get serious about his craft.
“When I fought Chase, my baby was due two days after, so my wife was big pregnant,” began Leavitt, detailing the how, why, and when things shifted for him. “I lost and I’m driving home, and I felt like I failed my family. They’re not gonna say that and I know I didn’t, objectively, but…”
He’s silent for a beat, and then another; the unspoken words ringing out loud, and the feelings they conjure unmistakable in his eyes, unable to be hidden by his smile and vibrant outfit.
HALF-YEAR AWARDS: Newcomers | Submissions | Knockouts | Fights | Fighters
“My baby was born a few days later, and I’m holding my second baby — my oldest was two at the time — and I’m like, ‘Damn — if I can’t be serious for them, what am I even living my life for?’ I decided that when I get my next fight, I’m gonna give it my 100 percent, put my whole spirit into it.
“If I’m gonna fail, I’ve gotta fail big for my kids,” he added, genuinely alight once again. “I can’t even look them in the eyes and be like, ‘Oh, you go without because I couldn’t take myself seriously.’”
One fight is an admittedly small sample size, but it’s difficult to argue with the results so far.
Having long made sure to give himself built-in excuses should he come up short inside the Octagon, Leavitt approached his fight with Holobaugh from a completely different perspective, not only in terms of the way he spoke to himself, but how he spoke about the fight, as well.
WATCH: Greatest Slam KOs In UFC History
“I’ve always used my humor as a defense mechanism and as a way to not take myself too seriously, so I walked out to funny walkout songs and I had a good time, made people laugh, and then I go out there and try to kill somebody,” explained the thoughtful lightweight. “I was always trying to make sure I had excuses built in, but for this fight, I was believing in myself, positively talking about the fight.
“I wasn’t saying ‘if,’ I was saying, ‘when I win, when I do this,’ and just putting it all out there. I feel like this is the first fight ever where I put all of my mental energy, my physical energy, my spiritual energy into a fight, and it paid off.
“I realized that it doesn’t matter how many excuses I give myself: a loss still feels exactly the same — it sucks! It’s horrible! You have all these irrational thoughts, and it doesn’t matter if you tried 10 percent or 100 percent: a loss is a loss.”
All of those things were still swirling through his head right up until he started making the walk to the Octagon — the questions, the self-doubt, the anxiety — and then they just stopped.
READ: The 10 Fights To Tune-In For In July
“I had a lot of fear up until my walkout song started, and then I was just back into it,” Leavitt said, a bright smile plastered on his face. “It was just another day in the office. I’ve never had that switch flipped so apparently in any of my fights.”
And then, 561 days after he last went to work, he stepped out and showed how seriously he had taken himself all throughout training camp, and what a serious threat that makes him for anyone that lands opposite him in the Octagon in the future.
“It felt really good and it was different, but it was the first time where I think I took ownership of my performance,” he offered. “Because I was always acting or telling myself it wasn’t that serious — whenever I won, I could always say, ‘Well, I’m not better than him; I just won. I’m a guy that got lucky’ and every time you lose, you can say, ‘See? This is why I suck,’ and all those words meant nothing. This was the first win where I went out there and I won because I was better, I won because I prepared well, and I take this seriously.
“I won because I love what I do, and it was very freeing, but also very terrifying because it’s like now I know I’m putting my 100 percent into it, and if I fail, it’s because I failed.”
WATCH: About Last Fight With Ilia Topuria, Alexandre Pantoja & More
Once more, Leavitt said aloud what is usually kept quiet, which I thanked him for, noting how powerful and meaningful it is to hear an athlete express those kinds of hard truths.
But I also should have reminded him that there are times you can do everything right throughout camp and in the Octagon and still come out on the wrong side of things, just as there are instances where you an have a miserable camp and make countless mistakes and end up standing triumphant in the center of the Octagon.
And I should have told him that everything he shared during the course of our brief, but heavy, conversation made it clear that regardless of what results come in the future, he’s already won.