Jordan Leavitt Gets Serious

Leavitt changed levels and put Holobaugh on the deck in 15 seconds, landing in side control with his hands cinched around his opponent’s waist. He climbed into half guard and gave Holobaugh the option to use the fence to help him get to his feet, which he took, allowing Leavitt to sink his near-side hook, using that to force the 38-year-old back to the canvas.

He lost his hook as he tried to pull Holobaugh backwards into him, but quickly recovered, scooping his foe in the air and hitting a forceful suplex, staying tethered the entire way through and laying back into an arm-in guillotine as Holobaugh attempted to wrestle up, flipping his opponent over the top and adjusting to an anaconda choke as they rolled through in tandem.

As Holobaugh’s back hit the canvas, it was clear Leavitt had him dead to rights, and try as he might, the veteran drifted off to sleep, giving “The Monkey King” his first victory in well over two years.

“I think it will set in by the time my next fight is scheduled, because every time the fight camp starts, you’re like, ‘Can I do this? Am I a fighter? What if I forget all my skills for this fight?’” said Leavitt, voicing the internal questions many competitors quietly grapple with in private. "Then I watch my fights over and remember this is who I am and remember that on fight night, I’m gonna be “The Monkey King” and not Jordan Leavitt in the cage.