Jordan Leavitt | Beware ‘The Monkey King’

He was not quite a month removed from returning to action and running through Kurt Holobaugh in 99 seconds, and the impact of the victory had yet to really sink in.

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That afternoon, the Las Vegas native talked about a shift that happened for him coming out of his loss to Chase Hooper almost 600 days earlier and a couple of days before his second daughter was born. He opened up about the defense mechanism he built into his life in order to lessen the sting of losing, and how he never wanted to give himself credit for all he’d achieved, opting instead to chalk his wins up to good fortune and his opponents having an off night.

Everything shifted before the Holobaugh fight, and he produced a dominant victory. Back in February, “The Monkey King” made his featherweight debut in Houston and turned in another impressive showing, collecting a unanimous decision win over Yadier del Valle and handing him the first loss of his career in the process.