Jordan Leavitt | Beware ‘The Monkey King’

Last year during International Fight Week, Jordan Leavitt strolled around UFC X in an outfit as vibrant and playful as his personality, a kaleidoscope of orange, yellow and pink with a disco flare, and a massive smile completing the ensemble.
He was not quite a month removed from returning to action and running through Kurt Holobaugh in 99 seconds, and the impact of the victory had yet to really sink in.
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That afternoon, the Las Vegas native talked about a shift that happened for him coming out of his loss to Chase Hooper almost 600 days earlier and a couple of days before his second daughter was born. He opened up about the defense mechanism he built into his life in order to lessen the sting of losing, and how he never wanted to give himself credit for all he’d achieved, opting instead to chalk his wins up to good fortune and his opponents having an off night.
Everything shifted before the Holobaugh fight, and he produced a dominant victory. Back in February, “The Monkey King” made his featherweight debut in Houston and turned in another impressive showing, collecting a unanimous decision win over Yadier del Valle and handing him the first loss of his career in the process.
“Surprisingly, I actually feel a lot better,” Leavitt said ahead of his sophomore appearance at 145 pounds this Saturday. “If you would have told me I would be skinnier, eating less, working hard, feeling better, I wouldn’t have believed you, but it was honestly the easiest weight-cut I’ve had in the UFC; I only cut 0.8 pounds on weigh-in day because it really made me have to cross my Ts and dot my Is.”
The change in weight class feels like further indication that Leavitt’s shift in mindset and approach ahead of the Holobaugh contest has taken root and truly rewired the way he looks at himself and his career.
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While athletes move divisions routinely for various reasons, there is an earnestness tucked behind the initial joking response Leavitt offered when speaking about the move and its impacts that goes far deeper than the typical “trying to find the right fit for myself."
“Aesthetically, I look like an athlete,” he began, a giant smile expanding across his face as we both laughed. “Before I had that physique of the dad who plays volleyball on the weekends. I looked like I used to be an athlete, but now — it was ‘He looks like he used to do something; maybe he was a goalie or something,’ but I look like I do something now.
“And then I feel lighter, I feel more athletic,” continued Leavitt, who turned 31 on Tuesday and traded the cheesecake he wanted for an egg custard concoction he saw on TikTok. “Now that I’m eating consistently, my days are consistent, the energy is very normal through the week. For ’55, my last weight cut, I made weight eating pork rinds and steak for every meal, then I sweat for two hours and slammed Kurt Holobaugh on his head.
“It was not professional at all, but now I’m healthy enough to make 145 and I’m finally a professional athlete.”
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He smiles as that final collection of words comes out of his mouth — “I’m finally a professional athlete” — and it’s abundantly clear that he’s not only saying them, but believing them fully for the first time in his professional career, and that is a powerful thing.
The combination of self-belief and self-acceptance can be life-changing because there is no way to fake either of them. You can pantomime confidence and pretend that you’re comfortable in your own skin, but the shift you see in a person when those things genuinely take root is undeniable, and it’s clear in Leavitt as he readies for his second featherweight appearance.
He’s still gregarious and engaging, quick with a smile and a one-of-one in terms of personality on the UFC roster. But he’s also genuinely confident and has clearly reached a point where he’s comfortable giving himself credit for what he’s achieved, which has resulted in him leaning more into his competitive and ambitious side as well.
“I’m not just Mr. Congeniality,” he said when asked about his current run of form shifting the way people see him. “I’m not ‘this normal dude that is fighting.’ I’m not a normal dude. If I was a normal dude, I wouldn’t be in the UFC.
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“I think I was afraid to recognize what I was and how well I’ve done; I always belittled my accomplishments, but less than one percent of fighters are gonna make it to the UFC and the average number of fights they have is still less than two. I’m on my 10th UFC fight. I have three bonuses. I have finishes, I have highlights, I fought in a really crazy publicized fight — I’ve already done it all and I just turned 31. I have people telling me I’m a veteran of the sport and I’m just getting started.
“I see so much more adventures I’m going to have and I’m earning respect from other people, which is nice, but more importantly, I have respect for myself. I don’t cringe when I’m watching the videos of me doing silly things as a defense mechanism to make little what I’m doing for my career.
“It feels nice to look at myself in the mirror and see the fighter, not the guy that happens to fight.”
With that newfound acceptance of who he is and what he’s accomplished comes a different level of intensity and ambition when it comes to turning his dreams into reality inside the Octagon.
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“I feel like I was at a crossroads where I could have seen this adversity and said, ‘This is why I can’t be as good as I could be because of all this adversity,’ but I decided that adversity is good for me,” he said, looking back to when things shifted and the pivotal decision he made to, as he said last summer, “put his whole spirit” into his career. “I like failing. I like the struggle because it allows me to discover who I am, and now that I know a little better who I am as a person, as a fighter, people are going to suffer for it.
“I hope everybody is praying for the featherweight division because I have arrived,” continued Leavitt, who is 5-0 for his career at featherweight and 13-3 overall. “We all have dreams, we all have big goals, and I know because I am here that a lot of those goals are not going to come true, and that’s not a bad thing. If you want my life, you have to come here and take it from me, and I’m gonna fight like hell.
“Why not me,” he added. “I used to be all ‘How did I get so lucky? It’s so cool that all of this is happening to me.’ Nothing happened to me — I happened.
“My life is a reflection of the work I’ve done, the things I’ve gone through, and I happened. I take ownership of all the failures and all the successes — it’s scary, but no excuses, and I’m comfortable with that.”
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And this weekend at Meta APEX, this new incarnation of “The Monkey King” is ready to step into the Octagon and make another statement, this time at the expense of Brazilian powerhouse Joanderson Brito, who snapped a two-fight skid with a unanimous decision win over Isaac Thomson on the final fight card of 2025.
“I’m super-excited about this fight because Joanderson Brito is just a gamer; he comes fast, he puts the pressure on you, he tries to implement his will, his gameplan, and he brings that fire,” began Leavitt. “I haven’t really had someone try to do that to me in several years; everyone I’ve fought is either a tall, lanky grapplers or people that are well-rounded.
“I know exactly what Joanderson Brito is gonna try to do: he’s gonna pressure me, big right hand, big right kick, big pressure, big personality, and I’m gonna try to dim his sparkle. I’m gonna try to go out there and stop him from doing what he’s gonna do and I think that is what’s gonna happen.
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“In my perfect scenario, in the perfect timeline for me, I will go out there, we will touch gloves, I will start doing what I have to do, and I want people to know as quickly as possible, in the first minute that ‘Oh, this is gonna be a Jordan Leavitt fight.' I don’t want there to be this — no back-and-forth; I’m gonna go out there and implement my will.
“I’m gonna get this victory, I’m gonna be proud of myself, and then I’m gonna celebrate my birthday, I’m gonna eat a damn cheesecake, and then we’re gonna see what’s on the horizon.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Muhammad vs Bonfim, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.