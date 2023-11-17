Jordan Leavitt Is Always Looking At The Bright Side

“On one hand, I do think I'm finally getting some respect from my peers, but, on the other hand, with this matchup, I feel like me and Chase are both in this category where a lot of people don't take us seriously because of all the flash around us. So it's like, if I win this fight, does anyone change their opinion about me or am I just the best of the meme fighters that no one thinks are really fighters? I feel like for me and Chase, we're viewed very similarly. So it's kind of like the only thing exciting about this fight is the fight itself. I'm not exactly sure what either of us have to gain from it, honestly, but I think it's going to be a good time. I'm very excited and I'm happy to have the matchup because this is a matchup that's very intriguing. And I'm not sure how many other grappling specialists I'll be slated to go against in my career.”

We could end this story right now after that “meme fighters” mic drop from Leavitt, but we won’t because this is one of the best matchups on this weekend’s card at the APEX. Both Leavitt and Hooper have made headlines for social media antics, but on fight night, they’ve each shown glimpses of the talent that can take them far at 155 pounds. And yes, on paper, this is a grappling lover’s dream fight, but when that’s the case, sometimes a fistfight breaks out, and that’s just fine with Leavitt.

“I'm never going to forget what I'm really good at, but I will say knockouts are way easier on the body than 15 minutes of the grappling exchanges and weird scrambles,” he said. “I was dancing after my fight with Victor. I went out to dinner with my corner and felt great. My knee hurt because I kneed him in the head, but I was like, he probably feels a lot worse than I did. So yeah, I see why a lot of grapplers are like, yeah, forget this grappling nonsense. It's way easier to go out there and get a knockout.”