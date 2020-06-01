Jordan Griffin Found Comfort In Imperfection

Every fighter on the regional circuit says they’re good enough to be in the UFC, with many voicing their unwavering belief that if given a chance, they would rocket to the top of their respective division. Maintaining that confidence and translating it into success upon reaching the biggest stage in the sport is another thing entirely, and something countless newcomers struggle with out of the gate.

The challenge to find his footing and fully believe he was capable of competing at the highest level runs a little deeper for Griffin, as his journey to the Octagon took a little longer and featured a few more detours than many of his contemporaries.

He started his career with a 1-3 record, the kind of beginning that makes you question if this is really what you want to do with your life. He had to build from there, and every time it seemed like he was ready to take the next step forward, another fighter with big league aspirations would halt his momentum.

Along the way, Griffin worked multiple jobs and couch surfed at times, trying to find a way to balance being a father and making ends meet with training and chasing his UFC dreams. A championship run under the King of the Cage banner ended with a loss to multi-division champion Juan Archuleta that put more distance between Griffin and the sport’s highest level, but he remained undeterred, continued testing himself against tough opposition, and eventually snatched his opportunity by snatching the neck of Maurice Mitchell late in the opening round of their entertaining clash on the Contender Series.

“I think I’ve been in a lot of hard situations in my life, inside and outside of the cage,” said Griffin, who credits facing tough competition throughout his career with helping him deal with adversity and sharpen his focus after starting his UFC career with consecutive losses. He also recalibrated how he looks at the challenges life inevitably doles out.

“I stopped blaming other people for the bad s*** that was happening to me,” he explained. “Instead, I started accepting the bad s*** that was happening to me and tried to determine how I could adjust to the bad things that were happening to me and prevent them.

“What role did I play in that happening to me? What role did I play to allow this man to come at me and hold me on the ground for three rounds? What role did I play in my own life where I ended up on a couch or I ended up homeless? What role did I play in that?

“Once I was able to accept that and take that in, acknowledge that I had a hand in all of it, I was able to adjust things and help myself and the people around me with a clear mind.”