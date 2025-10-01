JooSang Yoo | A Tough Act To Follow

Yoo's first UFC appearance was the stuff of a debuting fighter's dreams. It came at UFC 316 in June where, matched against Indonesian striker Jeka Saragih, an exciting matchup was expected. The excitement was certainly there, but it didn't last long.

It took Yoo just 28 seconds to land a perfectly timed counter left to knock out Saragih in spectacular fashion. It remains one of the best KOs of 2025, and immediately announced Yoo's arrival as a dangerous newcomer to the UFC's 145-pound division.

Despite the magnitude of the occasion – making his UFC debut on a huge pay-per-view event – Yoo said he didn't feel any additional nerves, other than the usual excitement at stepping into the arena to compete.