Jones, Nunes Put Belts On The Line For UFC 239

A championship doubleheader will wrap up International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 6, as pound-for-pound greats Jon Jones and Amanda Nunes both put their belts on the line against hungry contenders in featured UFC 239 bouts.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Jones hopes to extend his latest reign at the top when he battles Brazilian power hitter Thiago "Marreta" Santos. And in the co-main event, double champ Amanda Nunes moves back down to 135 pounds to risk her bantamweight crown against former world champion Holly Holm.

Tickets for UFC 239, which airs live on pay-per-view, go on sale on May 17.