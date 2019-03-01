Jones Fighting For The Fans In 2019

The fans were happy to hear of Jones’ quick turnaround for the main event of UFC 235, which came on the heels of his December 29 win over Alexander Gustafsson. In that UFC 232 bout, which was a rematch of the classic 2013 battle between the two 205-pound stars, there was no war, no Fight of the Year candidate, only Jones dominating before halting “The Mauler” in the third round to regain his light heavyweight title. And that was just fine with “Bones.”

“The fight went better than we expected,” said Jones. “It was perfect. I was able to get out of the fight uninjured. The first time I fought him, I was getting stitched up, I couldn’t walk, it was terrible. And mentally, we prepared to have a similar fight. But this time I was completely healthy after the fight, I barely got hit, and it was beautiful.”

The victory put Jones where he was before a suspension for a positive drug test that took him out of the Octagon for 17 months, and while it didn’t add any significant clips to the New Yorker’s highlight reel, it was a measured and impressive effort after such a long layoff, and now he can get back to the business of building his resume as an all-time great. Then again, Jones may have another distinction he’s chasing.