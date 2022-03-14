Jonathan Piersma Seeks Contender Status | UFC FIGHT PASS

“We play with those crazy submissions you don’t see very often,” Piersma said. “When it comes to it, most of my fights I want to be on top, I want to get to the back, and the guillotine’s one of my favorites. That’s more of what we’re looking for, but we’re in there training every day. I don’t have a crazy submission that I have that is my go-to, but any position I’m in, I’m prepared.”

He may not be chasing the ghost of his CFFC 94 Omoplata, but if the opportunity presents itself he’ll have no issue dusting off another rare sub. Charles Radtke just might be the next victim.

“I’ve got a lot of different submissions in my bag of tricks,” Piersma said. “The Omoplata wasn’t really a planned thing; it just happened, so I guess everything depends on the situations I get put in, the way certain fights go, what positions we end up in. You never know what kind of submissions I could go with. Who knows, maybe I’ll add a couple more to the list.”

Catch the return of Jonathan Piersma as he looks to put himself in title contention at CFFC 106, ONLY on UFC FIGHT PASS!

