Jonathan Piersma Locks In The Second Omoplata In CFFC history | UFC Fight Pass

Jonathan Piersma (1-0) stood across the CFFC cage from 2-0 Thomas Majeski in the early stages of one of the most unforgettable Cage Fury FC cards of all-time. Significant strikes were likely the lowest on the card, but the back-and-forth ground attacks would even make a Gracie smile.

Piersma landed an early takedown that Majeski almost turned into a D’Arce. Piersma almost sunk a heel hook, Majeski almost sunk a kneebar. This fight from the rising stars never had a chance to go the distance.

Subscribe To UFC Fight Pass Today!

Opening up the second round, Piersma threw an errant high kick that never had a chance and ended up on his back. Majeski followed into his guard, Piersma recognized the advantageous position he was now in and the rest was history.

“I saw I was kind of in position for it, so I thought, ‘Ok, I’ll go for an omoplata here, he’s going to roll and maybe I’ll come out on top,’” Piersma recalls. “But I also had control of his arm, so when I started going for it he didn’t move, so I was able to control his hips. Then I was actually thinking, ‘I might actually be able to get this.’”