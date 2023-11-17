Jonathan Pearce Sees Where He’s At In The Game

“It allowed me to see where I’m at in the game – what I’ve actually done,” Pearce told UFC.com. “Five-fight win streak, there’s not a lot of people with a win streak like that. Last time I fought it was for No. 15, but let’s just scratch that five off and make it No. 1.

“I felt like I was kind of forgotten about,” Pearce said in terms of his frustrating 2023. “I think I deserve an opportunity versus Alexander Volkanovski but I don’t think that they’re going to give that to me next. That’s why I’ll ask for Bryce again.”

But Pearce is ready to shake off a “bump in the road” year on the sidelines this weekend when he faces Joanderson Brito this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Allen vs Craig.

At 31 years old, Pearce feels like he’s in his prime and he feels like Brito hasn’t faced anyone of his caliber yet in the UFC. One major advantage that Pearce sees against Brito is his ability to put together a well-rounded fight that uses wrestling to set up other dangerous aspects of his game.