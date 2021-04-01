Jonathan Pearce Is Rising To The Occasion

“I moved into the fighter house at The (MMA) Lab, and I was in the smallest room with five other guys all the way across the country - guys from the UK, guys from Hawaii, people from all over,” Pearce recalled. “And I questioned if I had made a good decision or not, and by the time I ran out of all my money, I got that (Dana White’s) Contender (Series) fight and won it.”

That night in the summer of 2019, all five winners on the DWCS card picked up UFC contracts, and Pearce had all the ambition in the world when it came to making it in the big show. Then came a first-round loss in his October 2019 debut against Joe Lauzon, which was followed by surgery and a long time on the shelf to think about where he was heading. Was he staying in Arizona or going back to Tennessee?

MORE UFC FIGHT NIGHT: Fighters On The Rise | Merab Dvalishvili's Secret | Giga Chikadze Feels Built For The Octagon

“I was pretty hard on myself over the Lauzon fight, but looking back at it, I feel like that's the first time I fought in the UFC, first time I've been finished like that ever, and if it took this level of guy to do it, then my fall isn't too far,” he said. “I went through the shoulder surgery after that fight and that was probably the most difficult because I couldn't work, so I couldn't do anything to get through the process. So I had to think about it a lot and decide if this is what I still wanted to do or not. And I was like, 'Well I still got contracted fights left to do, and I'm gonna ride it out and see how it goes.' I've had my back up against the wall before. I lost three fights back-to-back and I feel like it was just one of those moments again, and I knew I could rise to the occasion because I had done it before.”

After that three-fight losing streak in 2016-17, Pearce ran off five fights and earned a spot on the UFC roster. After the Lauzon loss, he came back last November with a second-round TKO of Kai Kamaka III. Yeah, he’s gonna stick around.