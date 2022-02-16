Jonathan Pearce Is Just Getting Warmed Up

“I've lost about ten of my loved ones since I've been gone, and I knew it was coming when I left,” said the 29-year-old featherweight, who will look to make it three consecutive wins when he meets Christian Rodriguez on Saturday in Las Vegas. “One of them was my granddad. He was a big influence for me in my life. I only had one granddad growing up. The other one had died before I was born. He was my dad's dad - he was the king. I think he hung in there for me to get into the (Joe) Lauzon fight, and I just thought that was so cool. He died before the Lauzon fight. And here I am, carrying on the family name and just trying to do what I do best.”

In the summer of 2019, Pearce earned a UFC contract with a stoppage of Jacob Rosales on Dana White’s Contender Series. Three months later, he was breaking in that contract against Lauzon, but it was the veteran stopping the rookie in the first round.

Undeterred, Pearce rebounded with back-to-back finishes of Kai Kamaka and Omar Morales, proving that he belongs at the elite level, but it was during his media duties pre-Lauzon that he got the sign he needed that he was on the right track and in the right place.

“I had a big interview for my first fight on Contender about breaking my jaw and I think that was the moment when I realized that this was my second chance to be able to do this and you just can't give up on it,” he said. :It's gonna bloom eventually, and I kinda learned that in wrestling already and now I'm just gonna do it on a bigger platform.”