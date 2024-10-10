Jonathan Pearce: Don't Leave It To The Judges

Announcements
Jonathan Pearce will make the walk to the UFC’s Octagon for the ninth time this weekend when he faces Pat Sabatini at UFC Fight Night: Royval vs. Taira. And “JSP” is hoping that when he hits double figures, he’ll do so against ranked opposition.
Pearce has made no secret of his desire to swim with the big fish of the 145-pound division. But, in order to do that, he has to rebound from back-to-back losses on the big stage.
After earning his UFC spot via Dana White’s Contender Series, then losing to Joe Lauzon in his Octagon debut back in 2019, Pearce reeled off five straight victories as he swiftly climbed the ranks at 145 pounds.
A planned bout with Bryce Mitchell fell through after Pearce sustained an injury, and his comeback fight ended in disappointment with a submission loss to Joanderson Brito. Then things went from bad to worse with a second straight loss as he went the distance in a losing effort against David Onama.
Looking back at his last outing, Pearce said there was one clear takeaway that remains uppermost in his mind ahead of fight night this weekend.
“Don't leave it to the judges,” he said.
“It's inches right now, it's paper thin. I'm not losing by a lot. It's not like I'm getting dominated. So just keep grinding and stay consistent.”
Knowing the margins are so slim serves as both a frustration and a comfort to Pearce, who would love nothing more than to face Onama again to put things right in a rematch.
“I think it's more about how I went about the fight,” he said.
“I broke the Top 15, and then I was fighting down after that. So, to me, it was like I had already went to the dance with this girl before. So now I’ve gotta go back and do it again, and just be patient.
“I think… let’s run it back!”
Pearce hasn’t had much time to stew over his defeats, though. He’s enjoyed spending some quality family time, while also buying and renovating a new family home.
But now the focus is back on matters inside the Octagon, where former CFFC champion and seasoned grappler Sabatini awaits. It’s a battle of two experienced featherweights, but one where Pearce feels he holds all the aces.
“I don't think he's much of a striker, so I’ve got that going for me,” he said.
“I think his strengths are my strengths. So, with that being said, I feel like this is my fight.”
Pearce knows that victory is essential, but a finish could potentially catapult him back towards the matchup that never came to fruition back in 2023.
“I think a finish could put me back with that Bryce Mitchell fight,” he suggested.
“If not, then I think I could get Calvin Kattar, or somebody in the bottom of the Top 15, anything like that.”
And what about the finish itself?
“KO or TKO, first or second.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Royval vs Taira, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 12, 2024. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.
