Jonathan Pearce: Don't Leave It To The Judges

Pearce has made no secret of his desire to swim with the big fish of the 145-pound division. But, in order to do that, he has to rebound from back-to-back losses on the big stage.

After earning his UFC spot via Dana White’s Contender Series, then losing to Joe Lauzon in his Octagon debut back in 2019, Pearce reeled off five straight victories as he swiftly climbed the ranks at 145 pounds.

A planned bout with Bryce Mitchell fell through after Pearce sustained an injury, and his comeback fight ended in disappointment with a submission loss to Joanderson Brito. Then things went from bad to worse with a second straight loss as he went the distance in a losing effort against David Onama.