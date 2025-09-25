Jonathan Micallef Out to Earn Recognition

“Even though we come from a small gym, we haven’t got any big names, and it was ‘I’m fighting Jousset, who trains with Izzy and all these other great stars and big names,’ that’s cool, but with a small team and the right team, in this sport, you can make anything happen, and you’ve seen that time and time again.

“I really believe in myself and as big or as small of a name as I fight, I’m gonna give it my everything, and I believe I can take anyone out.”

Though he would have preferred to get back in action sooner than this weekend, the space between his first and second forays into the Octagon brought some unexpected positives, as in addition to making another start in Australia, Micallef got to train with one of the best to ever represent the country on the UFC stage.

Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview

“Rob is someone I always looked up to,” he said of Robert Whittaker, whom he trained with ahead of the former middleweight champion’s bout against Reinier de Ridder in July. “He’s a humble guy, go easy, and then when he gets in the cage, he was an animal. I always loved his fights with Yoel (Romero) and seeing everything that he’s done. For me to go from a superfan to one of his main training partners for his camp was like, ‘Man, this is crazy.’

“In that, I learnt so much, but it was also that I was able to help him out, so it was like a dual-edged sword where we’re both sharpening our blades. It was a very, very good experience for me, and it’s helped my game in many, many ways, even on a personal level, just to see how a guy like that deals with his family, work-life balance at the highest levels.”